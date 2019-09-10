Randstad US increases focus on Accounting & Finance business

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today unveiled the Randstad Accounting & Finance brand, a specialized business unit devoted exclusively to the temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct-hire placement of accounting and finance professionals across all industries and levels. It will be led by Jodi Chavez, now group president of Randstad Accounting & Finance, Professionals, Life Sciences and Tatum.

Randstad Professionals' increased focus on accounting & finance aligns directly with the high demand for these roles, which have become more advisory in nature in recent years. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected employment in these occupations to grow 10 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all other occupations. This demand is also reflected in wages, as the median annual salary was $68,350 in May 2018 — substantially higher than median annual wages for all occupations ($38,640).

"Randstad Accounting & Finance is now a specialty division within Randstad Professionals. We made this brand distinction with our candidates' needs in mind," Chavez said. "We believe this brand segmentation accentuates our expertise in the accounting and finance space thus providing additional opportunities for our candidates".

