Randstad US joins The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ initiative, extending commitment and support to advancing workplace inclusivity

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US extends its commitment to building an inclusive workplace by taking the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge . Pledged by CEO Linda Galipeau and supported by Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Audra Jenkins, it strengthens the company's ongoing dedication to developing and sustaining a culture of diversity, inclusion and fairness in the workplace.

"As a large employer and an organization others look to for hiring and workplace standards, we recognize our responsibility in shaping the world of work and cultivating diversity and inclusion both at Randstad and in our customer organizations," said Linda Galipeau, CEO of Randstad North America and executive board member of Randstad N.V. "Diversity and inclusion has long been an important focus for us, and we're incredibly proud to be part of this larger force to help advance a number of related initiatives, beginning with our commitment to equal pay."

During the Demonstrating commitment and leadership on equal pay — an EPIC Pledging Event at United Nations Headquarters, Randstad US pledges to:

review and refresh, as necessary, its equal pay policy by 2019

undertake a gender-neutral job evaluation within the organization by 2020 and implement actions based on results by 2021

promote awareness, advocacy campaigns and/or initiatives on equal pay by 2020

expand the Randstad US employee resource group "Women in Randstad Empowering Development (WIRED)" to support the development and advancement of early and mid-career women through mentorship

Through the CEO pledge, Randstad joins more than 500 CEOs working together at the global, regional and national levels to support governments, employers, workers and their organizations to make Diversity & Inclusion—including equal pay between women and men for work of equal value—a reality.

"As part of our 'Human Forward' brand promise, Randstad is taking steps to provide a culture in which all employees feel respected, valued, developed and included. We look forward to expanding our policies and programs to fulfill our pledge and meet specific goals related to recruitment, employee development and engagement," Jenkins said. "Joining this coalition is another stepping stone in achieving our overall vision for a more inclusive workplace and society."

For more information about Randstad US' commitment to and programs around Diversity & Inclusion, visit diversity at Randstad .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.3 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. A unique coalition of more than 500 CEOs have signed on to this commitment, agreeing to take action to cultivate environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The signatories of the commitment serve as leaders of their companies and are committed to implementing the pledge within their workplaces or, where companies have already implemented one or several of the commitments, will support other companies in doing the same.

