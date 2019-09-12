Randstad US seeking talent to fill more than 17,000 seasonal jobs

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced it is currently hiring for more than 17,000 seasonal jobs across the country ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday season for many industries. Randstad is a preferred staffing partner for dozens of well-known companies in the U.S., including national retailers, financial institutions, shipping and logistics companies and food and beverage manufacturers and distributors.

"Despite potential economic uncertainty ahead, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend this holiday season, which means more order fulfillment and customer service roles will be needed," said Greg Dyer, president of commercial staffing in-house and enterprise strategic accounts at Randstad US. "Employers have already started ramping up for this busy period, and many of the biggest companies in America trust Randstad to ensure they're prepared. We're also proud to make it as easy as possible for people around the country to take advantage of the demand and connect them with great job opportunities."

These are the U.S. metro areas where Randstad has some of the highest numbers of seasonal job openings from now through January 2020:

San Joaquin Valley, CA

San Bernardino-Riverside, CA

Sacramento Valley, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis, TN

Nashville, TN

Chicagoland, IL

Atlanta, GA

The positions span a wide variety of job types and skills, but the majority are light industrial, warehouse support and customer service roles ranging in length from three to five months on average and paying in the range of $11 to $18 an hour. Recruitment and hiring will take place in the next few months.

If you're looking for a job opportunity, visit the Randstad job search page and enter your zip code to find open positions near you. It's important to note that Randstad will often post one job ad per job type in any given location, but many clients are actually looking to hire multiple people for the same type of job for their worksite.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .



SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

