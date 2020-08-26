Randstad US teams up with Whirlpool to bring over 400 remote customer service jobs to Cleveland, TN

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US announces more than 400 remote customer service job openings for Whirlpool in Cleveland, Tennessee. Candidates looking for job opportunities can apply through an online portal or call the job hotline.

Randstad is hiring customer service representatives and paying up to $14.00 an hour depending on experience. Candidates must be willing to work a 40-hour schedule, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.

"As the coronavirus pandemic continues, competition for remote work will become more competitive as Americans look for work that will keep their risk of contracting COVID-19 low," said Julie Hansen, vice president of sales and customer experience, Randstad US. "We are about to enter a peak staffing cycle as retailers begin to prepare for the holiday season, and our goal is to hire over 400 remote workers in the next three months."

Great incentives are being offered by Randstad, including a special bonus program. Selected candidates will receive a company-provided laptop, paid training, benefit options and weekly paychecks, all while working from the comfort of their homes.

"It is a terrific opportunity to join an award-winning contact center while working from home," said Simone Silva, senior director of consumer services, Whirlpool Corporation. "We are seeking candidates who are passionate about helping our business and who enjoy working in a fast-paced, positive and productive environment."

Job seekers are encouraged to apply through an onlin e portal or call the local Randstad office at 423-464-6648.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

