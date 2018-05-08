Randstad US to discuss how technology is transforming the workplace during upcoming webinars

How Technology Teams are Preparing for the Digital Future — and What This Means for You ( Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. ET ) . In her session, Alisia Genzler , president and chief client officer of Randstad Technologies, will present the challenges employers and employees face when they fail to adapt to accelerated technology. Genzler will provide attendees actionable steps to combat the talent shortage that stems from digital change. Attendees will learn how management can take a more strategic and comprehensive approach to recruiting, how to develop and retain skilled talent through development programs as well as strategies for attracting a more diverse talent pool.

Leveraging Innovation for Your Success ( Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 3 p.m. ET ). Angie Keller , senior vice president of Randstad Engineering, will discuss how employees can develop skills that drive innovation in an increasingly digital workplace. She will cover how employees can leverage the latest tools to enhance their value in day-to-day operations. In her presentation, Keller will provide attendees with ideas for expanding their skills, tips for interviewing in a post-digital world, strategies employers are using to foster innovation as well as how agile and other workforce models can positively impact employees.

These virtual events are free for WITI members and $50 for non-members. Human resources leaders and technology professionals are encouraged to attend. Those interested in registering can visit WITI's listing of upcoming webinars.

