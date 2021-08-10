Randstad US Transforms National Headquarters in Atlanta to Prioritize Employee Productivity and Flexibility

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced major renovations to its national headquarters in Atlanta to reflect its shift to a hybrid workplace that will include both on-site and remote work options for employees. Randstad's new HQ will encompass over 105,000 square feet of office space and specialty collaborative space including a TED Talks setup and virtual meeting rooms with enhanced audio/visual capabilities.

The new space, located at One Overton Park, reflects Randstad's continued commitment to the Atlanta area, where it has been based since 1998, and its dedication to promoting a flexible and responsive work environment for its employees.

"Workers have been telling their employers all year that the pandemic changed the way they think about work and that they expect continued flexibility and perks in the years ahead," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "We have heard that message and not only helped our clients adapt their hiring strategies to remain competitive, but our new and improved headquarters will ensure our own employees have their needs met."

The company is creating a more collaborative workplace by focusing on communal areas for company-wide meetings and trainings, placing teams that work together in the same vicinity and creating shared office spaces that are not assigned to specific individuals. Employees can reserve these desk areas for the days and times they will be in the office.

In addition to the physical changes, Randstad's office strategy will implement a hybrid work model with a mixture of in office and remote work that allow employees at its headquarters to determine their schedules and offer benefits and perks prioritized by employees in surveys. The facility will also promote a healthy work-life balance by offering break rooms with lounge furniture and games for employees, and meditation areas that will improve overall wellness and wellbeing.

"Randstad wanted its entire real estate portfolio to reflect its commitment to being 'human forward'," said Clark Dean, Executive Managing Director and founder of Transwestern's Transaction Sciences group. "It's creatively repositioning its offices to inspire and empower its people to better serve job seekers and employers."

Randstad partnered with Transwestern's Transaction Sciences group to lead the transformation of its headquarters to create a better work environment at the intersection of culture, function and economics. The company engaged Gensler to develop and implement a robust change management program to guide employees through the transition ensuring the right resources were in place to foster the new way of working.

"Through Gensler's research and proprietary Workplace Performance Index survey, we worked with Randstad to create a hybrid environment that supports new ways of working," said Autumn Brasher, Gensler Atlanta Workplace Strategy Lead. "Focusing on the employee experience, Randstad is trailblazing the future of work in the industry."

Construction will be completed in August and the new office will open mid-September.

