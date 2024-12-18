AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis announced today that it has made the decision to pull launch timing of its range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger ahead of Ram 1500 REV, the company's first battery-electric light duty pickup truck. Ram brand originally planned to launch the Ram 1500 REV in the first half of 2025.

The decision to launch Ramcharger first was driven by overwhelming consumer interest, maintaining a competitive advantage in the technology and slowing industry demand for half-ton BEV pickups.

Range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger to Lead Brand’s Electrification Push

Ramcharger will be open for consumer orders in the first half of 2025 followed by the Ram 1500 REV launch in 2026.

The Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant will continue to be the primary home for Ram 1500 production – including electrified and internal combustion engine versions – and play a key role in bringing this industry-leading technology to market.

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger with a class-shattering targeted range of up to 690 miles is the latest example of how Ram will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles delivering disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92 kilowatt-hour battery pack, paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to 250 kW front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs). Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid. Targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 14,000 pounds towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: @RamTrucks, @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis