Range Hood Industry Insights, 2020-2025 - Rise in Number of Modular Kitchens, Growth of IoT in Kitchen Appliances

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Range Hood Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global range hood market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights



The analysis of the range hood market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the range hood market

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

The global range hood market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The growth is estimated to be consistent, where most of the underpenetrated regions can offer business opportunities for vendors during the period 2019-2025. With the increasing awareness of improper ventilation facilities, the importance of these exhaustive appliances in the cooking area is growing rapidly. Kitchen hoods are steadily replacing exhaust fans as they are more effective in the ventilation process. Hence, the need to effectively reduce the excess heat in kitchen and demand for advanced home appliances that support efficient and convenience cooking habits is increasing the installation as they are capable of smoke and odor through baffle and mesh filters.



The growing demand for energy-efficient smart appliances is expected to generate high growth opportunities for IoT-enabled range hood appliances during the forecast period. Cooking appliances such as range hoods, ovens, and hobs are subjected to EU energy labeling and eco-design requirements. While the global demand for connected devices is increasingly growing, owing to the high adoption of smart technology by consumers, the introduction of AI-enabled kitchen appliances and voice assistant technology is fueling the growth. Regulatory bodies in North America and Europe have implemented new energy efficiency programs. Further, owing to the rising cost of energy resources, consumers are also demanding high-energy efficient products to reduce their utility bills.



Range Hood Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by installation, application, suction capacities, ventilation, distribution, and geography.



Integrated range hood appliances are the most commonly preferred types to manage space in the kitchen area. The increasing application of integrated range ducts in both commercial and residential sectors is increasing the scope for market growth as ductless appliances are not efficient in terms of performance. Another major driver boosting the growth is the increasing preference for integrated devices in APAC as they are compact nature, affordability, and compatibility.



Efficient duct range hood appliances dominate the market as they are mostly preferred for both commercial and residential purposes. The scenario is expected to sustain during the forecast period, and the momentum for duct appliances is growing. However, there is not much significance for ductless devices due to their performance and limitation in operation procedures. The high demand for duct appliances in France, Italy, and the UK is fueling the growth as they do not prefer ductless ones. Moreover, strict regulations and laws for hotels and restaurants across geographies is also a driving factor for preferring duct over ductless.



Ductless range hoods are found in minimal households such as flats and apartments, where the residents are not given permission. They tend to be a secondary choice in commercial kitchens due to their restricted performance features. However, a considerable number of commercial spaces are likely to opt for ductless island range hoods due to space limitations. The rise in hotels and QSR projects in the US, Germany, China, and the UAE can support the growth factor.



Range hood appliances with medium suction are the largest segment in the market. They experienced higher adoption in APAC than North America in 2019. The growth in middle-class consumers and the high installation in commercial spaces are driving the dominance of the segment. Further, several households in APAC countries such as India prefer medium suction power exhaustive products as their cooking style includes oil and masala.



Residential range hood appliances have replaced traditional ventilation fans in several APAC economies. A large number of households with limited kitchen spaces in densely populated countries such as India and China prefer wall-mounted or under the cabinet to save space. Island types are also preferred for their sleek and elegant designs by several affluent consumers in APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Duct range hoods are more prevalent than ductless appliances on account of high performance. Low suction exhaustion appliances are the dominant segment for residential applications, and the segment is expected to sustain its position during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, the rise in the middle-class economy, and the increased awareness of proper ventilation facilities have increased the demand for exhaustion devices in the residential segment.



Range hood appliances are majorly distributed through offline channels, which include outlets such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, departmental stores, However, online channels, which consist of official company websites and other third-party e-commerce websites such as Amazon, are also picking up the pace. The online sale will be concentrated in the US, Canada, the UK, and France due to the high smartphone penetration and high levels of awareness of ventilation facilities. However, despite the increasing internet penetration, the share of online sales is not significant in APAC. The demand for IoT based applications and the growth of e-commerce websites with discounts and offers are fueling the growth.



Insights by Geography



The demand for exhaust appliances has been rising due to the growth of smart kitchen appliances. While the market is surging toward the maturity stage in North America and Europe, the product is yet to obtain its considerable significance in APAC, MEA and Latin America.



Europe is dominating the market as the demand and potential are consistent and expect to continue during the forecast period. The trend of fast foods in Italy and Portugal, the tendency to eat away from homes, the steady growth in the foodservice industry, the penetration of IoT-based smart kitchen appliances, and the implementation of EU regulations on food safety are the major growth drivers.



North America is witnessing expansion in businesses, construction of new hotel projects, growth and consistent demand for innovative appliances. These factors are likely to increase the demand for exhaust appliances in the region. The demand is mainly generated from the replacement of conventional exhaustion equipment with technologically advanced types for their modular kitchens.



The APAC region is expected to surpass North America in 2025. Along with the presence of key markets, which include China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, the market in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia has a high scope for development during the forecast period. With an expected CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022 in the restaurant and food industry, the Indian market for commercial range hoods is expected to emerge as the major market during the forecast period. Further, the completion of several housing schemes and the growth in the tourism sector in Malaysia and Singapore are fuelling the growth.



Insights by Vendors



Vendors of modern kitchen appliances are increasingly focusing on the technical aspect with advanced features to sustain in the highly competitive market. Since range hood appliances are expensive with long replacement cycles, differentiation always lies in the first mover technology. One of the effective ideas could be the launch of IoT enabled appliances to be the forerunner of the market. The Indian player perfectly understood this - Hindware, which introduced the first IoT enabled kitchen range hoods. In high internet penetrated regions such as the US and European countries, smart kitchen appliances are gaining momentum.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Installation

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Ventilation

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Suction Capacity

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Growth Enablers

8.1 Rise in Number of Modular Kitchens

8.2 Rise in QSR & Hotels

8.3 Expanding Nuclear Families & Rising Women Employment

8.4 Growth in Health Awareness & Benefits of Range Hoods



9 Market Restraints

9.1 High Operational Costs

9.2 Longer Purchase Cycles



10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Growth of IoT in Kitchen Appliances

10.2 Energy-Efficient Smart Appliances

10.3 Stringent Government Food Safety & Hygiene Regulations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 By Installation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Integrated

12.4 Wall-Mounted

12.5 Island

12.6 Downdraft



13 By Ventilation

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Duct

13.4 Ductless



14 By Suction Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Medium

14.4 High

14.5 Low



15 By Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Residential

15.4 Commercial



16 By Distribution

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)



17 By Geography

17.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Geography Overview



18 Europe



19 North America



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competitive Scenario



24 Key Vendors

24.1 Elica

24.1.1 Overview

24.1.2 Products Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strengths

24.1.4 Key Strategies

24.1.5 Key Opportunities

24.2 Vent-A-Hood

24.3 Broan

24.4 Haier

24.5 Midea



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 SMEG

25.1.1 Overview

25.1.2 Products Offerings

25.2 Faber

25.3 Vatti

25.4 Fagor

25.5 Carysil

25.6 Sunflame

25.7 IFB

25.8 Glen

25.9 Kutchina

25.10 Pigeon

25.11 KAFF

25.12 Prestige

25.13 Bright Flame

25.14 Cosmo

25.15 Firebird

25.16 AKDY

25.17 Ekon

25.18 Winflo

25.19 Zuhne

25.20 Hindware

25.21 Prima

25.22 Eden

25.23 Elba

25.24 Eurodomo

25.25 Pureflames

25.26 Maytag

25.27 Amana

25.28 Miele

25.29 Thermador

25.30 Zephyr

25.31 Wolf

25.32 Viking

25.33 BSH

25.34 GE

25.35 KitchenAid

25.36 Cata

25.37 Panasonic

25.38 Whirlpool

25.39 Samsung

25.40 Electrolux

25.41 Siemens

25.42 Novy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq0obt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

