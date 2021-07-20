Ranger Investment Management Appoints Marta Cotton as Head of Marketing and Client Relations

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, today announced the appointment of Marta Cotton as head of marketing and client relations. Cotton will also be a partner and serve on the Dallas firm's seven-member leadership committee.

Cotton joins Ranger Investments after spending a decade at New York-based Matarin Capital Management, where she was a principal and director of client development. During her tenure, she helped increase the firm's assets under management to $1.6 billion from $13 million. Previously, she spent 16 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where she played a key role in building the firm's international equities business in the U.S. She was a managing director and also had senior relationship management responsibilities for numerous institutional clients.

"We are thrilled to have Marta join our senior ranks," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer and portfolio manager for Ranger Investments. "Marta has an exceptional background, with many years of investment management and capital markets experience, and she will be a major asset to our firm and our clients."

"I'm delighted to join the talented team at Ranger Investments and help build on the firm's success," said Cotton.

Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2.6 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of June 30, 2021. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) and formally integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process as it seeks to uncover quality, growing companies in the U.S.

Cotton holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is on the national board of directors for the University of Florida Foundation and sits on the 100 Women in Finance Advisory Council. She is also on the board of the Harlem Educational Activities Fund (HEAF), a supplemental educational and youth development organization for underserved students throughout New York City.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that offers U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, please visit: https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

