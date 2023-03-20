Ranger Investment Management Awarded U.S. Micro-Cap Growth Equity Mandate From Spanish Wealth Manager Orienta Capital

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has been selected by Orienta Capital, a Spanish wealth advisory firm, to manage a micro-cap growth portfolio within its new Acimut North American Managers FI Fund.

Ranger Investments is one of four U.S. asset managers awarded mandates from Orienta Capital, whose team made the hiring decision after researching and visiting more than 200 investment boutiques specializing in U.S. equities. Ranger Investments' micro-cap growth strategy was launched on Aug. 1, 2014. The strategy's composite has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Growth Index, since inception, and over the one-, three-, and five-year annualized periods through Dec. 31, 2022, net of fees.

"We launched the Orienta Capital Fund to give Spanish investors access to quality U.S. companies through portfolios managed by specialized boutique firms like Ranger Investments that have exhibited organizational depth and talent and excellent investment track records," said Pablo Valdes, partner at Orienta Capital.

Orienta Capital manages more than €2.1 billion in assets for institutions and individuals in Spain.

"Orienta's due diligence speaks to its thorough vetting process, and we are honored that the team selected us to manage the micro-cap portfolio," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer, partner, and portfolio manager at Ranger Investments.

This represents Ranger Investments' second European mandate; the firm also manages a U.S. small cap growth portfolio for a Scandinavian sovereign wealth fund.

Ranger Investments serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, a private fund vehicle and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). Ranger Investments formally integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.75 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Dec. 31, 2022. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com

ABOUT ORIENTA CAPITAL

Established in 2002, wealth advisory firm Orienta Capital has offices in Bilbao, Madrid and San Sebastián, and also serves institutional and individual clients from locations in Murcia, Valencia and Vitoria. The firm currently has a team of 59 professionals and more than €2.1 billion in assets under management. In 2021, Orienta Capital merged with Grupo Mutua Madrileña, which now holds a 40% stake in the combined business. For more information, visit https://orientacapital.com

Registration with the SEC does not imply that the SEC or any other regulatory agency has sponsored, recommended, or approved the firm nor does it imply a certain level of skill or training.

Media Contacts:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

[email protected]

(+1) 847 507 2229

[email protected]

(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Ranger Investments