Rank One Computing Expands 'ROC-star' Lineup With New CRO Benji Hutchinson

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank One Computing (ROC.ai) – the leading U.S. provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer vision, and biometric solutions – is thrilled to announce Benji Hutchinson, Chief Revenue Officer, as the latest addition to their all-star executive team.

Hutchinson connected with the team through long-time friends and colleagues, ROC.ai CEO Scott Swann and COO Tony Brown.

"At ROC, we continue to build the world's most trusted team of biometric and computer vision technology experts, centered around integrity and camaraderie," said Swann. "With Benji's decades of leadership and expertise, we are determined and more equipped than ever to continue in our trajectory towards a new era in American innovation in AI and computer vision technologies."

"I recognized a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in Scott's vision for the future of this organization," said Hutchinson. "ROC develops and fields a comprehensive collection of top tier, NIST-ranked algorithms that are faster and more accurate than nearly every competitor in the world. These characteristics combined with the team's dedication to national security and the commercial sector create an incredible opportunity to scale a highly profitable American company and empower new markets with unbeatable capabilities."

Hutchinson joins the team with over 20 years of impactful industry experience spanning the public and private sectors – including executive leadership roles at Paravision, NEC, and Idemia – and brings with him a wealth of expertise across digital identity and computer vision technologies.

His extensive background in launching large-scale, global multimodal biometric and identity programs will support ROC.ai's recent expansion efforts in response to surging demand for fast, accurate, and ethically trained computer vision algorithms.

"In my role as Chief Revenue Officer, I look forward to working with the team to activate new markets, cultivate ROC's reputation on the global stage, and drive American innovation in AI, computer vision, and biometrics forward," shared Hutchinson.

Prior to joining ROC.ai, Hutchinson's impressive track record of groundbreaking achievements includes:

Launching cutting-edge products as Paravision's President and COO, including a large scale image search engine and deep fake detection technologies.

Founding NEC National Security Systems, a subsidiary dedicated to serving the federal government customers of NEC and overseeing the successful roll out of DHS's face recognition enterprise systems including OBIM HART and CBP's Biometric Entry/Exit System.

and CBP's Biometric Entry/Exit System. Leading Idemia's National Security business, including the successful launch of their enterprise multimodal biometric ABIS cloud solution.

In spring 2023, he was appointed to the Department of Commerce led National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), Law Enforcement Subcommittee, created by federal statute to advise the President and the White House National AI Initiative Office.

Mr. Hutchinson holds a BA in International Economics and French, an MA in French Language and Literature, and an MA in International Affairs from the University of Kentucky. He also holds post graduate executive certificates from the Darden School of Business Administration, University of Virginia, and the Harvard Business School Online. He has testified before Congress on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's use of facial recognition technology. He served on the Board of Advisors for the International Center for Biometric Research at Purdue University, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute, and currently Chair of the Security Industry Association's Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board. Mr. Hutchinson lives in Park City, UT with his wife Stacey, daughter Cora, son Lincoln, and dog Sierra. His hobbies include alpine sports, live music, international travel, and European history. He is also a proud Kentucky Colonel.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited of the work that our entire team has done to drive world class research and engineering solutions to the point that we are attracting leaders like Benji," said ROC's co-founder and Chief Scientist Brendan Klare. "His wealth of experience and passion for advancing the biometric industry align perfectly with our vision and goals. His appointment marks a significant milestone in ROC.ai's journey as we continue to revolutionize face recognition and computer vision technologies."

