Rank One Computing Obtains HUBZone Certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration

DENVER, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank One Computing (ROC.ai) is excited to announce that it has successfully acquired HUBZone certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). This accreditation highlights the company's unwavering commitment to offering comprehensive, American-made technology solutions for its clients and partners. In addition, this significant achievement emphasizes ROC.ai's dedication to serving as a dependable and reliable business collaborator in the technology industry.

Administered by the SBA, the HUBZone program supports small enterprises located within historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones) by granting them access to federal procurement prospects. By obtaining the SBA HUBZone certification, ROC.ai solidifies its position as a trustworthy and reputable business partner in the competitive technology landscape.

To qualify for HUBZone certification, an organization must fulfill specific criteria, which ROC.ai has successfully met:

Maintain a minimum of 51% ownership by U.S. citizens (ROC.ai is wholly owned by U.S. citizens)

Ensure that at least 35% of employees reside in HUBZone areas (ROC.ai has achieved this by employing local talent and promoting workforce development)

Establish their headquarters in a HUBZone (ROC.ai is proudly based in a historically underutilized district in Denver, Colorado )

As a direct result of obtaining the SBA HUBZone certification, ROC.ai is better positioned to offer its groundbreaking products and services to various governmental agencies and institutions. This development allows an increased number of customers and communities, including those in underserved areas, to benefit from ROC.ai's state-of-the-art technology solutions, which span across public education establishments, healthcare organizations, and transportation infrastructure.

At ROC.ai, the company recognizes the importance of supplying its clients with dependable and precise technology solutions. By overseeing the entire supply chain – from research and development to manufacturing and distribution – ROC.ai can deliver high-quality products that cater to clients' diverse requirements while safeguarding the confidentiality and security of their data. As a result, ROC.ai's clients can focus on their core business objectives while relying on the innovative technology solutions provided by the company.

ROC.ai's exclusively American-made technology solutions are developed with a strong focus on safety, security, and ethical considerations. The company prioritizes ethical practices in the creation of its algorithms and takes pride in its ownership structure, which aligns with its core values. Additionally, ROC.ai is committed to maintaining transparency in its business operations, ensuring stakeholders and clients understand the principles and standards guiding the company's endeavors.

In light of the HUBZone certification, Rank One Computing remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions that adhere to the highest ethical standards. As the company continues to grow and expand, it aims to strengthen its partnerships, contribute to the development of underserved communities, and maintain a positive impact on society at large.

For more information about Rank One Computing and its suite of innovative products and services, please visit https://www.roc.ai

About Rank One Computing

Established in 2015 with the aim of creating faster, more precise, and trustworthy computer vision and biometric algorithms, Rank One Computing consistently pushes the boundaries of American-made, ethically developed technology solutions. In addition, ROC.ai safeguards millions of people worldwide every day through their industry-leading multimodal software development kit. This kit empowers third-party applications for fraud prevention, commercial security, and criminal investigation, as well as ROC.ai's growing range of full-stack video security and real-time analytics tools.

Rank One Computing's commitment to innovation and ethical practices has led to the development of various groundbreaking products and services in the areas of facial recognition, video analytics, and biometric identification. These solutions have been designed to address the ever-changing security and privacy needs of clients in both the public and private sectors.

In 2022, Rank One Computing inaugurated its East Coast Center of Excellence in Morgantown, WV, which serves as a hub for research, development, and collaboration. This facility is staffed by executives, managers, and engineers – all of whom are native West Virginians. The center focuses on fostering innovation and enhancing the company's capabilities in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to its clients. The establishment of this center underscores Rank One Computing's dedication to fostering local talent and contributing to the region's economic growth.

