Rank One Computing's Fingerprint Segmentation Algorithm Tops U.S. and Achieves Top-3 Standing Worldwide, as Validated by National Institute of Standards & Technology

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank One Computing ( ROC.ai ), America's premier computer vision and biometric algorithm creator, today proudly shares its latest milestone: their pioneering tenprint fingerprint segmentation algorithm is not only the U.S.'s best-performing but also ranks among the global top three. This recognition is based on the newest benchmarks by the esteemed National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST).

NIST SlapSeg accuracy leaders at accurately detecting 8 fingers using Three Inch Identification Flats, as of 8 August, 2023

This exceptional accomplishment emphasizes ROC.ai's dedication to achieving the zenith in domestic algorithm development. It further cements their status as pioneers in advanced biometric solutions. It was just last summer that the initial release of ROC.ai's fingerprint algorithm swiftly took them to the leaderboard's apex. The recent benchmarks reconfirm their unwavering commitment to continual improvement and top-tier performance.

Internationally recognized as the benchmark par excellence in biometrics, NIST has assessed a plethora of fingerprint segmentation algorithms from various global contenders in its recent evaluations. The latest capability from ROC.ai, emphasizing fingerprint segmentation – termed "SlapSeg" in the NIST benchmark – has overshadowed all domestic rivals in terms of unparalleled accuracy and hardware efficiency. These benchmark figures hint at the formidable new features ROC.ai plans to roll out to its clientele in this year. Coming up, their signature software development kit (ROC SDK) and the live video analytics platform (ROC Watch) are being enhanced with several innovative features and improvements, reinforcing ROC.ai's goal of steering the biometric industry towards more intelligent solutions that foster safer communities.

What is fingerprint segmentation you might ask? It is the automated - and often manually reviewed - separation of an image of a group of fingers into images of individual fingers. One grouping is usually four, to cover the index finger through the little finger, and the other is two for a capture of two thumbs. For algorithms to gather and match data, one of the first steps is that the algorithm passes over a set of fingers on a hand and divides it up into the four fingers plus a thumb and labels them as such. Then it extracts minutiae points that lead to template creation. The template is used as a probe to compare against the other similar types of fingers in the database.

Every piece of technology hailing from ROC.ai is a testament to American craftsmanship, born from cutting-edge research carried out in Colorado, West Virginia, and various home offices throughout the nation. Their robust domestic operations provide a 100% American made option for the global biometric, identity, and computer vision marketplaces.

"We're elated with the standout results we've achieved with this nascent capability," expressed ROC.ai CEO Scott Swann. "The commendations we've received both domestically and internationally speak volumes about the precision and dependability of our fingerprint segmentation algorithm. It's a tribute to our team's incredible skill, commitment, and trailblazing ethos."

Rank One Computing is relentless in its pursuit to redefine the parameters of biometric and computer vision tech. With imminent upgrades to their flagship products like the ROC SDK and ROC Watch, coupled with the latest performance statistics, ROC.ai is poised to firmly establish itself as the vanguard of biometric security innovation in this new era.

Delving deeper into ROC.ai's credentials, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, CO, this employee-owned technology company has solidified its position by serving a diverse range of markets and missions. From Fintech to Public Safety, National Security, Commercial Security, and beyond, ROC.ai has etched its mark. Backed by elite engineers and computer vision scientists, the company has been consistent in producing solutions that echo their commitment to innovation, integrity, and the ethical use of technology .

