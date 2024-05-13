Rankin County Development Site on Old Whitfield Road Sold

PEARL, Miss., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J. P. King Auction Company in conjunction with the H.C. Bailey Companies, announces that the 197+/- Acres located within the Bailey Morrison Commercial Park on Old Whitfield Road, adjacent to the Federal Express Distribution Facility, has closed to a new purchaser.

The purchaser has not stated how they plan to utilize the property.

This property is one of more than 20 residential, commercial, and industrial properties scheduled for auction on behalf of the H.C. Bailey Companies. A sampling of the properties included in this auction, are a 30 +/- acre commercial parcel on Hwy 18 just south of the I-20, exit 40 interchange adjacent to McDonalds, two prime commercial properties on LeFleur Square off Old Canton Road in Jackson, 47 and 100 +/- acre tracts on Forest Ave and Cooper Roads in Jackson, and 28 +/- acres on Livingston Roads in Jackson.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the HC Bailey Company in bringing these exceptional properties to market," said Trey Perman, President and CEO of J. P. King Auction Company. We are excited for the purchaser and the outcome of the remaining auction events which conclude on May 30th. Complete details are available at www.jpking.com.

"We extend our gratitude to the HC Bailey Company for entrusting us with the sale of these properties," says Craig King, President Emeritus of J. P. King Auction Company. "Their confidence in our services reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to exceeding the expectations of our clients."

J. P. King, headquartered in Rainbow City, Ala., has specialized in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. They are the nation's leading real estate auctioneer of high-value assets including private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more. Individuals seeking additional information on how J. P. King can benefit them should contact us at (800) 558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

