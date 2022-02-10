Ranulfo San Juan Reyes' new book "Semblanza" brings out the fascinating life led by a man who persevered on his own with his faith in Christ.

San Juan Reyes writes, "(These are) experiences of an achiever in his native country and in the United States. As a child, he suffered setbacks and lack of parental love, but that did not prevent him from achieving success. As a teenager, he comes to Mexico City in search of triumphs. With much effort, he manages to become a professional athlete. Through this, he travels most of his country. Not satisfied with his successes, he joined the Armed Forces of Mexico, acquired hierarchies and commands, participated in different activities, but he never gave up success after success, although he admits that it was not easy. One day, he decides to change his profession and move to the United States where he starts with new successful techniques. God gives him visions and he begins to write Bible meditations and when he goes to College of Theology, God gives him wisdom to write books. That is why he presents in this book the exploits and successes of him that he lived and watched. And show humanity that with 'Christ' everything is possible."

Published by Page Publishing, San Juan Reyes' faith is evident in these stories as he shows his unwavering belief in this wonderful testimony of Christ's power working throughout his life.

Everyone who gets to hold this book in their hands will find inspiration that will drive them towards a life of success and devotion.

