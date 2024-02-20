Rap Snacks Celebrates 30 Years, Announces Global Expansion with Launches into the UK, Canada and Spain

The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop is dropping its iconic flavors across the pond and abroad to spark a snacking revolution that expands both culture and impact.

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rap Snacks , the "Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" and one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands in the United States, has gone global by dropping its iconic flavors across the pond and abroad into the United Kingdom, Canada and Spain! Now celebrating its 30th year, the expansion of Rap Snacks, a 100% Black-owned brand, adds reach to the brand's popularity and success in the U.S. and marks a new chapter in the brand's journey to become the snack of choice for consumers worldwide.

Rap Snacks originated from the vision of James Lindsay, who, armed with a background in the consumer products industry, decided to create a snack brand that celebrated the vibrant and influential world of hip hop. The brand made its debut in 1994, introducing a revolutionary concept of featuring hip-hop artists on snack packaging—an innovation that would change the snacking game forever.

"This journey started over 30 years ago as a dream with an inner-city kid from Philadelphia," shared Rap Snacks Founder and CEO, James Lindsay in a launch day event at the American Fizz distribution center in the United Kingdom. "I used to go into stores and buy $.25 bags of potato chips, open them up and dream about having my own business one day. Now, here we are 30 years later, launching Rap Snacks outside of the United States and into international markets where we can expand our flavor, our culture and our impact."

Over the years, Rap Snacks has grown into a cultural phenomenon, becoming the official snack brand of hip hop. Featuring a diverse variety of snack offerings that range from seasoned potato chips, corn chips and popcorn, adorned with the faces of iconic celebrities that include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, NBA YoungBoy, Master P and more, to ramen noodles and refreshing beverages, Rap Snacks has solidified its position and influence at the intersection of music, culture, and snacking.

Now, as the brand takes its flavor global, their recent launches abroad mark the beginning of an international snacking revolution that allows consumers around the world to experience and embrace the brand's unique and innovative flavors and iconic packaging.

"This is a thrilling moment for Rap Snacks as we extend our flavor and culture to the world," adds Lindsay. "We're not just launching snacks; we're creating a movement that transcends borders and bridges cultures, and while we are leaning into this amazing opportunity to expand our brand beyond the United States, our commitment to creating and supporting culturally relevant products with social impact remains unwavering as we step onto the global stage. This is a huge accomplishment for a 100% Black-owned CPG brand."

Launching Rap Snacks into global markets is made possible, largely, because of its domestic success. In 2022, the brand began selling their first-ever multipack at Sam's Club, one of the largest retailers in the United States, offering a 13-count box with a variety of 2.5oz bags of chips featuring Rick Ross' Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper and Lil Baby's All In. Today, Rap Snacks is sold in major retail stores across America including Citi Trends, Walmart and Target, and more continue to be added to the list; thus, proving the brand's dedication to domestic growth while expanding its global footprint.

But the expansion doesn't stop there! In a historic move, Rap Snacks has recently become the first 100% Black-owned food brand to be distributed by Sodexo at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) - Clark Atlanta University . This milestone strengthens the brand's commitment to supporting educational institutions, inspiring future business owners and empowering future leaders.

Another historic move for Rap Snacks happened this past October when the brand announced its venture into the world of transportation with Rap Snacks Trucking . Their incorporation as a full-fledged transportation management company now establishes them as a leader in logistics with the ability to coordinate trucking loads and ensure the timely delivery of its products to distribution centers and co-op areas across the country.

If "can't stop, won't stop" was a brand, it would be Rap Snacks. Since their inception, their bold moves over the years have catapulted them into being respected in the industries of entertainment, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage and business as one of the most iconic and innovative cultural brands of our time. And while new levels of their success continue to grow and expand daily… they're just getting started!

For more information on Rap Snacks and updates on its global expansion, visit www.RapSnacks.net .

ABOUT RAP SNACKS

Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" – a premium collection of branded snack products that feature and celebrate the hottest rap superstars. Featured Rap Snacks artists include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, Master P and more. Each variety of seasoned potato and corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and refreshing beverages offers an irresistible experience satisfying all cravings. Inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture, Rap Snacks products are sold online in major retail chains and convenience stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net, or follow @OfficialRapSnacks on Facebook, and Instagram and @RapSnacksNow on X .

