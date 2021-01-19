WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Rapala-USA-Recalls-Rechargeable-Fillet-Knives-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Name of Product: Rapala® Rechargeable Fillet Knives (Item No. RRFN)

Hazard: The battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

Consumer Contact:

Rapala USA at 800-874-4451, by email at [email protected], or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.

Units: About 128,000

Description:

This recall involves the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray. The Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.

Incidents/Injuries: Rapala USA has received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101.

Distributor: Rapala USA, of Minnetonka, Minn.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

