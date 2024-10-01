RapDev Elevated to Datadog's New Premier Partner Tier

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev , the award-winning Datadog implementation partner, has been recognized as one of only five companies making up Datadog's new 'Premier' partner tier. This new tier recognizes partners who have a significant impact on customer outcomes, highlighting RapDev's 300+ customer implementations of Datadog, 45 marketplace integrations, and leading US-based team of SREs and DevOps engineers.

Premier is the highest partnership level available within Datadog's new Partner Network tiers.

RapDev continues to be a pillar of the Datadog ecosystem and has been recognized for its innovation and customer outcomes, earning Datadog's Partner of the Year award three years running, along with the Marketplace Partner of the Year title in 2024.

"We are excited to see Datadog continue to invest in the partner ecosystem," said Tameem Hourani, Founder and Principal of RapDev. "Our team loves working with Datadog to drive outcomes for customers because it is a truly best-in-class platform. That means we can engineer automated, scalable solutions that accelerate customers' time to value and progress them toward the observability goals crucial to their business."

As Datadog expands its partner ecosystem , RapDev remains at the forefront, driving initiatives that enable businesses to monitor and optimize their cloud-native, hybrid, or on-prem environments. From launching Managed Datadog , an end-to-end observability service designed to eliminate operational bottlenecks, to rolling out Advanced Security solutions that enable real-time threat detection and compliance monitoring, RapDev is transforming how businesses leverage Datadog to optimize and secure their environments.

"I'm thrilled to welcome RapDev to Datadog Premier Partner status," said Jarrod Buckley, VP of Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "RapDev's ongoing commitment to developing its expertise and growing its knowledge base makes it a great partner for Datadog and a trusted resource for end users."

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev has become the go-to partner for cloud-native software implementations of ServiceNow and Datadog at Fortune 1000 organizations. With extensive experience accelerating IT operations agendas for leading global corporations, RapDev has proven expertise to guide CIOs and CTOs on their DevOps transformations from beginning to end.

