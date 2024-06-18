RapDev Launches Datadog as a Service

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, Datadog Partner of the Year in 2022 and 2023, today announced the launch of Datadog as a Service.

Datadog as a Service is a technology-enabled managed service offering designed for customers who want to maximize their environment's end-to-end visibility while minimizing complexity and operational overhead.

Datadog Gold Partner

"Our team has spent years advising on over 150 Datadog environments, and we understand the common challenges and opportunities that organizations face in realizing value on their observability investments," said Principal Tameem Hourani . "Datadog as a Service addresses those needs by taking over the day-to-day management of their Datadog instances so our customers can focus on powerful insights to drive their business strategies."

Powered by RapDev's proprietary Platform Co-Pilot technology, Datadog as a Service offers a fully managed, hands-on-keys solution to manage the health of the Datadog platform, audit costs, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), and automatically detect security vulnerabilities. Beta customers have already seen a 35% reduction in MTTR and over 25% uplift in observability ROI.

Datadog as a Service helps customers:

Reduce Toil: Let RapDev engineers take over managing the ever-growing complexity of the Datadog platform

Let RapDev engineers take over managing the ever-growing complexity of the Datadog platform Improve Security: Leverage RapDev's expertise to ensure a robust security posture for API/App keys, public dashboards, and the platform

Leverage RapDev's expertise to ensure a robust security posture for API/App keys, public dashboards, and the platform Minimize Noise : Access customized dashboards and monitors for targeted, actionable insights

: Access customized dashboards and monitors for targeted, actionable insights Optimize Cost : Continuously monitor usage patterns to prevent surprise costs

: Continuously monitor usage patterns to prevent surprise costs Ensure Governance: Establish guardrails to drive cross-organizational compliance

"The complexity of managing modern observability platforms can be overwhelming for many organizations," said Jay Barker , Director of Engineering at RapDev. "Our team's experience and the advanced capabilities of Platform Co-Pilot allow us to provide our customers with confidence that their Datadog environments are being managed optimally and securely."

Learn more about Datadog as a Service.

About RapDev‍

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Gold Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

SOURCE RapDev