RapDev ranks #2 on BBJ's 2024 Fast 50 Company for the second consecutive year

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev is the #2 fastest-growing company in Massachusetts in 2024, according to The Boston Business Journal's exclusive 2024 Fast 50 list . This marks the second consecutive year RapDev has been recognized on the list and placed #2.

The Fast 50 list comprises 50 privately held businesses in Massachusetts, showing the highest revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be headquartered in Massachusetts and have reported a minimum of $1 million in revenue for 2023 and at least $500,000 for 2020.

"We are so excited to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders, and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

Earning this recognition for the second year in a row underscores RapDev 's continuous growth and dedication to providing innovative cloud-native solutions to its expanding client base, growing team, and broadening geographic reach.

"We're proud to contribute to Boston's vibrant tech community, and this is a great recognition of the dedication of our team. The cornerstone of RapDev's Ethos is a belief that we win when our customers do - and we will keep bringing groundbreaking solutions to market for the Datadog and ServiceNow ecosystems," said Tameem Hourani, Principal and Founder at RapDev.

RapDev's repeat placement on the Fast 50 is a significant milestone for the company, further solidifying its position as the premier partner for ServiceNow and Datadog implementations. With a seasoned team of SRE and DevOps engineers, RapDev has garnered acclaim for delivering exceptional outcomes and infusing client-centric projects with a wealth of expertise and ingenuity. Their inclusion in the Fast 50 affirms an ongoing trajectory of robust growth and sustained success, and the company is excited to continue building upon their achievement.

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their ServiceNow and Datadog implementations. As a trusted ServiceNow Elite Partner and Datadog Gold Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

