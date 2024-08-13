RapDev Ranks Among Top 15% on Inc. 5000's 2024 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev , the leading DevOps engineering services provider, proudly announced its rank of #748 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. The list, compiled by Inc. magazine, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, highlighting those that have demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation over the past year. RapDev was recognized for the second consecutive year, achieving #32 in the IT Services sector.

RapDev was recognized for the second consecutive year, achieving #32 in the IT Services sector.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their revenue growth rate. To qualify, companies must meet specific criteria, including generating a minimum of $100,00 in revenue in 2020 and reaching at least $2 million in revenue in 2023.

Founded just 5 years ago, RapDev has quickly emerged as a leading engineering partner to forward-looking Fortune 1000 firms, specializing in optimizing IT operations for ServiceNow and Datadog .

Earning this recognition for the second year in a row underscores RapDev's continuous dedication to providing innovative cloud-native solutions. RapDev's growth and industry expertise has been further exemplified by its recent accolade as Datadog's Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year. RapDev also serves a distinguished roster of major national brands and leading financial institutions with its advanced ServiceNow engineering solutions.

"We are very proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list again this year and to be in the company of so many exceptional businesses," said RapDev Founder and CEO, Tameem Hourani . "Our team of engineers is relentless in finding innovative ways for companies to accelerate their IT modernization with ServiceNow and Datadog. We are passionate about helping our customers win and are excited about what the future holds for our partners and customers."

The Inc. 5000 recognition also underscores RapDev's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within its team. The company attributes its growth to its efforts to attract and retain top talent, creating an environment where the best engineers are empowered to contribute to the thriving Datadog and ServiceNow ecosystems.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Gold Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE RapDev