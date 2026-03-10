RapDev Wins Datadog Innovation in Services Award

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, the leading Datadog implementation partner, has been named the winner of the Datadog Innovation in Services Award. Presented at Partner Day during Datadog Summit London, the award recognizes partners who are transforming Datadog into scalable service offerings that extend beyond the traditional three pillars of observability, demonstrate strong technical execution, and consistently contribute to customer success across the Datadog ecosystem.

RapDev awarded Datadog Innovation in Services Partner

"We've always believed observability should power operations, not just dashboards," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "Our focus has been on building scalable service models around Datadog that combine deep engineering expertise with automation and strong operational foundations. This recognition reflects the impact our team is delivering for enterprise customers worldwide."

Over the past year, RapDev has continued to expand its Datadog practice through advanced service offerings that mature observability programs, strengthen incident management processes, and improve operational governance. The company's Managed Datadog services provide ongoing optimization, cost control, architecture refinement, and performance engineering to help organizations scale efficiently while maintaining visibility and accountability across complex environments.

RapDev's latest offering, their Managed Security Operations Center , delivers 24/7 investigation and incident response for the Datadog Security suite. The offering helps organizations centralize detection, investigation, and response workflows directly inside the Datadog platform.

In addition to its managed services, RapDev continues to build strong operational foundations for AI-enabled workflows within Datadog environments, ensuring customers are prepared to adopt emerging capabilities as the platform evolves.

As the world's largest Datadog partner, RapDev continues to invest in service innovation, automation-led delivery, and close alignment with Datadog's go-to-market strategy. With continued growth across EMEA and expanding engagements in APAC, the company is supporting global enterprises in modernizing observability and security operations at scale.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io.

