RapDev Named to Boston Business Journal's List of Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named RapDev to its annual list of the Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts, ranking the Boston-based firm #17 statewide. The list ranks firms by total Massachusetts employee headcount and recognizes the companies building the software that powers the Commonwealth's technology economy.

"Massachusetts has always been a place where innovation thrives, and being recognized among the companies driving it here means a lot to us," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "We've built RapDev around depth of expertise, depth of partnership, and depth of commitment to the outcomes our customers need. It's validation that the vision we had for this company - and for what we could build here in Boston - was the right one."

That growth has also meant a dramatic expansion of the team. RapDev has grown from 35 employees at the end of 2021 to 162 today, a more than fourfold increase in just over four years, adding Massachusetts-based roles as the company deepens its footprint in the state.

"When you grow this fast, the instinct can be to just hire to capacity and figure out the culture later," said Elyse Neuemeier, Head of People and Operations at RapDev. "We've done the opposite; we've been deliberate about who we bring in and what we're building together. The fact that our team has grown more than four times over and we're still ranking among the best places to work in Massachusetts tells us we're getting that balance right."

That growth is increasingly driven by RapDev's expanding portfolio of AI capabilities, including Control Tower, Bits AI, LLM Observability, and Agentic Platform Operator, all purpose-built to help enterprises manage, monitor, and automate AI in production. As AI becomes central to enterprise infrastructure, RapDev's platform depth makes it a go-to partner for organizations looking to operationalize it at scale.

This recognition builds on a strong stretch of momentum for RapDev, which was also recently named #96 on the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list for 2026 and #114 on Inc.'s 2026 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit rapdev.io.

SOURCE RapDev