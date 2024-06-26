RapDev Wins Third Consecutive Datadog Partner of the Year, Marketplace Partner of the Year

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev , the leading Datadog implementation provider, has been awarded the 2024 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, as well as the 2024 DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year. Datadog , the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, unveiled the award winners at its DASH conference.

RapDev wins Datadog Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year

The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners' revenue contribution and growth, product and service expansion, and their proven commitment to providing their customers with the innovation, services, and support needed to build and scale their businesses.

RapDev was selected as the DPN Partner of the Year– North America because of its commitment to innovation in go-to-market activities with Datadog. Over the past year, RapDev expanded its Datadog-specific teams, extended its presence internationally, and expanded its reach to include US Public Sector customers.

RapDev was awarded the DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year due to its commitment to launching new offerings and integration assets for customers. Over the past year, RapDev launched 16 new Datadog solutions, 13 marketplace integrations, and 3 professional services offerings.

"Our team is extremely proud of the work we've done to accelerate our customers' observability journeys with Datadog. We've made big strides in our Datadog offerings throughout the past year and are excited to be working with clients at the forefront of observability," said RapDev founder Tameem Hourani . "We have a great partnership with Datadog and are leaning into expanding the ecosystem for our customers by continuing to innovate in the space. Our recently launched Managed Datadog Service is a great example of our ongoing commitment alongside Datadog."

"DASH brings development, security, and operations professionals together to discuss how they can best secure, observe, and act on incidents and issues. The companies recognized as DPN Partners of the Year are helping end users embrace these best practices and improve their observability and security postures," said Adam Blitzer, Chief Operating Officer at Datadog. "Congratulations to all the organizations recognized for this achievement, and thank you for your continued partnership with Datadog."

In addition to the recently launched integrations for Azure Virtual Desktop , Cisco , Ansible Automation Platform , and GitHub Hosted Agent , RapDev is excited to announce that SAP and Atlassian Bamboo will also be among its new offerings in the Datadog Marketplace later this month.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Gold Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

SOURCE RapDev