Rapid Adoption of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Among Individuals Spurs Market Growth at a CAGR of 9.56% till 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market (2023-2028) by Dosage, Application, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is estimated to be USD 315 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 497.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%.

Introduction:

Epinephrine (adrenaline) auto-injectors are used to treat anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. These devices contain epinephrine, which helps reverse the symptoms of an allergic reaction by opening airways, speeding up the heartbeat, and maintaining blood pressure. They are crucial for quick administration when anaphylactic symptoms appear.

Key Insights:

  • The 0.3mg epinephrine auto-injector holds the largest market share due to its versatility across age groups.
  • Children between 6 and 12 years old are the primary users, but anaphylaxis is becoming more common among older individuals.
  • Individual end users represent the highest share and growth rate.
  • The Americas lead in the global epinephrine autoinjector market, with various devices available, including generics.

Market Drivers:

  1. Growing Awareness about Allergies: The rising prevalence of allergies, including food, stinging insects, and medications, has increased the demand for epinephrine autoinjectors.
  2. Technological Developments in Research & Development Activities: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to innovative epinephrine autoinjector products, including needleless autoinjectors and devices with digital connectivity.
  3. High Demand for Autoinjectors Instead of Conventional Devices: Autoinjectors are preferred over standard syringes for their ease of use and accurate dosing.

Market Opportunities:

  1. Demand for Easy Usability of Disposable Drug Injectors: There is a growing demand for user-friendly disposable drug injectors.
  2. Increase in Demand for Self-Management of Anaphylaxis: Individuals are increasingly carrying epinephrine autoinjectors for self-management of anaphylaxis.

Market Challenges:

  1. High Cost of Epinephrine Auto-Injector: The price of these devices, especially branded versions, remains a significant challenge, impacting access for some patients.

Companies Mentioned:

  • ALK-Abello
  • Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Antares Pharma Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
  • Bayer Ag
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • BPI Labs, Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • GSK PLC
  • Hospira Inc.
  • Impax Laboratories, Inc.
  • Kaleo, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mylan Inc
  • Novartis International Ag
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation:

The Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is segmented based on:

Dosage:

  • 0.3 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector
  • 0.5 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector
  • 1 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector

Application:

  • Under 6 Years
  • 6 to 12 Years
  • Over 12 Years

End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Individuals

Geography:

  • Americas
  • Europe
  • Middle-East & Africa
  • Asia-Pacific

