Rapid Displays and Outform Welcome Steve Adolph As New Group CEO

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Displays and Outform, leading providers of custom merchandising display solutions and retail innovation services, are excited to announce that they have appointed Steve Adolph as Chief Executive Officer of the to-be-announced group holding company. Ariel Haroush, Founder of Outform, has been named President and Vice Chairman of the Board and will lead the creative, design, innovation, marketing, and sales activities for the group. Rapid Displays and Outform will retain their distinct brands but offer their portfolio of marquee global brands and retailers the benefits of enhanced global scale and capabilities. In April 2021, the two businesses were combined under a holding company affiliated with Gemspring Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with middle market companies.

Mr. Adolph brings more than 30 years of experience driving growth of global consumer and retail services businesses. He recently served as President International of SPAR Group, a global provider of retail merchandising solutions, where he established global processes and drove significant revenue and EBITDA growth across a portfolio spanning nine countries. Prior to SPAR, Mr. Adolph was the President of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, a manufacturer of high-end, luxury outdoor grills, pizza ovens, and refrigeration. Earlier in his career, Mr. Adolph spent 15 years at Monsanto in a variety of sales and marketing roles and was the VP of Marketing at Cott Beverages.

"I look forward to working with the talented team members at Rapid and Outform across the globe to build upon the long history of prioritizing customer service, driving innovation, and delivering forward-thinking merchandising solutions to help shape the future of retail," said Steve Adolph. "With a differentiated service offering from ideation to execution, I am confident that we are in an excellent position to drive growth by partnering with global brands and retailers to comprehensively support their innovative merchandising strategies."

Ariel Haroush added, "We have been on a mission to lead the retail marketing industry, deliver for our global customer base, and create a collaborative culture for our extremely talented global employees. I could not imagine a more qualified executive to lead this group of brands than Steve. He brings a wealth of retail experience, a deep understanding of global retail, and a proven history of leading businesses that operate in all the major retail global marketplaces. I look forward to partnering with Steve as the business enters its next phase of growth."

About Rapid Displays

Rapid Displays offers custom retail displays, store fixtures, kiosk merchandising, and more for an end-to-end visual merchandising solution. With over eight decades of experience, over 500 employees and 1 million square feet of working space, Rapid is a one-stop shop for retail merchandising solutions. One integrated team of retail experts, designers, advisors and project managers results in a tailored and seamless experience for each customer. For more information, visit www.rapiddisplays.com.

About Outform, Inc.

Outform has taken the global retail industry by storm over the last few years, specifically in the consumer electronics space, providing technology infused solutions via a strategic process that is unmatched in the industry. Outform specializes in creating tangible consumer engagements that elevate, connect and humanize brand experiences. Outform unites leading experts in research, strategy, design, innovation, and manufacturing, who work together to create unforgettable brand experiences. Interdisciplinary teams work in close collaboration with clients, helping to provide innovative solutions and elevate brands. Outform's user-centric, data-driven approach focuses on creating a seamless experience across different environments. For more information, visit www.outform.com

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com

