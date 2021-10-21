Rapid-Ease Offers Rapid Relief For Sports Injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a topical pain relief and healing cream that taps into the natural power of potent herbal ingredients. Originally designed for use with sports injuries, Rapid-Ease is an excellent product to have on hand during the busy autumn sports season.

When the crisp fall weather sets in, it often has the effect of spurring on a variety of activities. Folks of all ages set out on autumnal walks. The more ambitious often seek out challenging hiking or biking trails. And, of course, school sports start up in earnest.

No matter who you are or how old you might be, the fall is often a time marked by an increase in physical activity. When it comes to sports, in particular, it's also a time when cold weather and tough training regimens can lead to a variety of injuries.

Bumps, bruises, muscular strains, joint sprains, and even muscle tears can be a concern. The ongoing potential for sports injuries was what originally spurred Kim Davies-Haycock to create her breakthrough topical pain relief and healing cream, Rapid-Ease.

Davies-Haycock had spent time studying herbal medicine and aromatherapy and had even gone through formal medical herbalist training. Throughout her experiences, the entrepreneur realized that the solutions for common injuries like those listed above are either inefficient or come with some nasty side effects and risks.

For instance, NSAIDs are widely criticized for a variety of concerns, from heartburn and nausea to heart attacks and strokes. They also slow the healing process . Opioid narcotics can help with pain management but are both addictive and unable to aid in the healing process, as well. Even staple injury activities like the R.I.C.E. protocol have been shown to hinder rather than help with healing.

Davies-Haycock was determined to offer a solution that both helped with pain management and actively sped up the healing process. Her topical pain-relief cream, Rapid-Ease, can help with everything from warm-ups and cool-downs to rehabbing and even healing active injuries.

The product's potent herbal ingredients — including classic healers like Arnica flower and Comfrey leaf — help with blood flow and ligament pliability and are great for a warm-up, even if there isn't an active injury to address. For those dealing with minor sports injuries, the topical cream can also provide healing nutrients and minerals, help remove cellular waste, and reduce pain, swelling, and bruising.

Speaking to the efficacy of her product, the owner says that her formula "specializes in using 100% natural ingredients to create effective topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast working, safe, and natural."

Davies-Haycock originally created Rapid-Ease for use in the sports and fitness arenas. While its use has spread to a much larger audience since then, she still stands by the fact that the product remains one of the best solutions for managing minor sports injuries and pain. Based on the brand's large customer following, excellent reviews, and growing international presence, it would appear that Rapid-Ease customers agree with her assessment, as well.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients at highly therapeutic levels to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease at rapid-ease.com .

