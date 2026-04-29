Rapid Nexus Secures VA and DoD Contracts and Launches Commercial Deployment of FDA-Cleared Wound Technology

Deployment across VA and Department of Defense systems brings Rapid Nexus into real-world clinical use, expanding access to its FDA-cleared Hemastyl® treatment for complex wound cases

BREA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Nexus Nanotech Wound Solutions, Inc ., a California-based medical technology company, today announced it has secured supply contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) and will begin commercial deployment of its FDA-cleared wound treatment, Hemastyl®, starting May 1, 2026.

Hemastyl® Dr. Kalmeta

Clinical training across VA and DoD facilities will begin May 1, marking the company's first large-scale entry into real-world clinical use within two of the largest integrated healthcare systems in the United States. The deployment will focus on acute wound care, including high-volume and complex cases commonly treated within veteran and military healthcare settings.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in the company's transition from clinical validation into active use, bringing its technology directly into patient care environments where outcomes can be observed at scale.

Hemastyl® is an FDA-cleared topical wound treatment designed to support tissue repair by improving the biological environment surrounding a wound. For decades, wound care has largely focused on managing surface-level symptoms by cleaning, covering, and protecting wounds, without addressing the underlying tissue conditions that determine whether healing can occur. Hemastyl® is designed to support the physiological conditions necessary for tissue stability and recovery.

Through its VA and DoD contracts and distribution partnership with Recon Supply , Rapid Nexus now has access to a national infrastructure capable of supporting deployment across military and veteran healthcare systems. This model enables a more direct path to commercialization compared to traditional reimbursement-based pathways and provides access to a high volume of complex wound cases.

"We're working with wounded service members and veterans who face some of the most complex wounds in medicine," said Steve Clark of Recon Supply, a service disabled veteran owned small business. "For years, providers have had very few options beyond managing these cases. Introducing a new treatment into VA and DoD systems is a meaningful step toward changing that."

Rapid Nexus is advancing its broader technology platform, including NerveStim™ and Hemastyl®, through the FDA's breakthrough device designation pathway for chronic wound and neuropathy-related indications, with recent peer-reviewed study contributing to the growing body of supporting evidence.

In a preclinical diabetic mouse model, researchers observed that treatment activated multiple repair processes in the surrounding tissue at the same time, including blood vessel formation, nerve signaling, nerve regeneration, immune response, and tissue rebuilding. This type of coordinated response differs from most wound therapies, which typically target a single pathway.

Rather than affecting just one marker, the study showed dozens of biological signals turning on together in a coordinated way, a pattern associated with the body shifting into a healing state. The findings were statistically significant (p = 0.00217), indicating a very low likelihood that the results occurred by chance.

In many areas of medicine, even one biomarker change is considered meaningful. The presence of multiple repair pathways activating simultaneously suggests a broader biological response that may help explain the tissue recovery observed in prior clinical findings.

"This is an important step as we move from research and regulatory milestones into expanded real-world clinical use," said Dr. Margaret Kalmeta , founder and chief scientific officer of Rapid Nexus. "We are continuing to build both the clinical and biological evidence supporting this approach while expanding access to patients who have lived with non-healing wounds for years."

Rapid Nexus is pursuing a dual-track strategy, with near-term commercialization in acute wounds through VA and Department of Defense systems, alongside continued advancement of regulatory pathways for chronic wound and neuropathy-related indications.

For more information about Rapid Nexus and its technologies, visit https://rapidnexus.com .

About Rapid Nexus Nanotech Wound Solutions, Inc.

Rapid Nexus Nanotech Wound Solutions, Inc . is a California-based medical device company developing technologies designed to address the underlying biological drivers of wound failure and tissue damage. Its FDA-cleared Hemastyl® treatment is designed to support tissue repair in patients with acute and complex wounds, with ongoing research focused on expanding applications in chronic wound and neuropathy-related conditions.

Media Contact

Sarah Kalmeta

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https://rapidnexus.com

SOURCE Rapid Nexus