Rapid Recon Introduces Authentic OEM MSRP Window Stickers for Accurate Used Car Description Details

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon®, the originator of reconditioning time-to-line (T2L™) software for automobile dealerships, announced today the immediate availability of OEM MSRP Window Stickers powered by iPacket for Rapid Recon users through its Recon Connect™ interface with dealers' inventory tools.

By partnering with the industry's best, Rapid Recon brings dealers OEM Window Sticker/Vehicle Build Sheet automation that integrates with almost every vehicle manufacturer to autoload unedited, original window stickers or OEM build sheets for your car dealership's vehicles.

Data integrity is the overall accuracy, completeness, and consistency of vehicle data. Rapid Recon's authentic OEM MSRPs powered by iPacket® manage over 30 OEM sticker automations and over 10 million OEM MSRP documents, which come with enormous responsibility. Misrepresenting a vehicle with "Dirty Data" can be costly to trade appraisals, pricing, and potential legal recourse.

iPacket® only provides MSRP data directly from automotive OEM integrations and never purchases MSRP/ Original Window Sticker data from third-party data providers. Dealers should never take a third party's word that a vehicle's Original Window Sticker/Build Sheet data is accurate without verifying for themselves.

Rapid Recon users, contact your Rapid Recon Performance Manager or take a demo (https://www.rapidrecon.com/schedule-a-demo/).

Rapid Recon reconditioning and communications workflow software help auto dealers achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of the Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicator time-to-line (T2L®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout the auto dealership. www.rapidrecon.com.

