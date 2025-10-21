Rapid Relief Team Supports TSA Officers Amid Government Shutdown

Thousands of meals provided by RRT to lift spirits and show appreciation across the U.S.

JOPPA, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As certain federal employees face challenges during the U.S. Federal Government shutdown, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is responding by supporting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at airports across the country.

In a coordinated effort, RRT teams have mobilized to provide thousands of complimentary meals and refreshments at key locations, including Chicago, IL; Baltimore, MD; San Antonio, TX; Rochester, NY; Columbus, OH; and San Francisco, CA. With the support of local volunteers from these cities and surrounding areas, dozens of RRT team members have served both catered and hot meals at affected airports — with more locations being added as needs evolve.

RRT is pleased to extend a thank you through a free meal and a warm smile to the wonderful men and women of the TSA.

While many public servants face financial uncertainty, TSA officers continue to report for duty to ensure safe and secure travel for the public. RRT's outreach is a practical expression of gratitude — aiming to lift morale and offer encouragement through small but meaningful acts of service.

"During this uncertain and stressful time for officers and their families, TSA agents continue to do the critical work of ensuring air travel continues safely for millions of Americans," said Wes Macdonald, RRT NA Operations Manager. "RRT is pleased to extend a heartfelt thank you through a free meal and a warm smile to the wonderful men and women of the TSA, and trust this small act lifts their spirits."

RRT's mission is to offer compassionate care and practical support in times of need. Whether responding to emergencies, natural disasters, or community hardships, RRT brings hope through action. RRT remains committed to supporting the TSA and other law enforcement agencies impacted by the shutdown for as long as the need exists.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team