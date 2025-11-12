Rapid Relief Team Surpasses One Million Meals Delivered to Gaza

Charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church delivers humanitarian aid directly to Gazan families in crisis by working with the Global Empowerment Mission

JOPPA, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, announced today that its humanitarian aid initiative has successfully delivered more than one million meals to families and children in Gaza. The initiative, which began in September 2025, continues to provide food and hope to Gazan families.

An RRT Food Box is delivered. Each Food Box can provide a family of four with six meals over two days.

The RRT has worked with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), an established international humanitarian aid organization officially licensed to deliver aid directly within Gaza, to ensure the humanitarian aid reaches those who need it safely.

This strong relationship has resulted in a total of 14,040 food boxes, totaling 1.067 million meals, delivered to provide vital supplies to more than 68,500 people in Gaza.

Following the success of its first nine trucks, RRT is scaling up its support and has commissioned a further eight trucks, with the total investment from the charity now surpassing $925,000.

By working with the GEM, RRT has been able to ensure supplies reach families directly, including those living in tents and temporary shelters who are unable to travel to collection points.

The program has been supported by Rapid Relief Team volunteers from across the world, with leadership from RRT UK. The RRT is formed of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and has more than a decade of experience supporting vulnerable communities across the globe.

The charity provides practical support wherever it is needed. Care in Crisis unites RRT's international humanitarian work, enabling the charity to respond more rapidly to emergencies around the world, from conflict zones to natural disasters.

The RRT and the GEM will continue to work together to deliver aid following the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Wes Macdonald, Operations Manager, Rapid Relief Team North America

"Our core mission is to show compassion in action wherever people are in crisis, and it was crucial we found a trusted organization to help us to do that in Gaza.

"We have developed a strong working relationship with the GEM, and by combining our resources with GEM's operational capabilities, we have been able to make a small but meaningful difference to thousands of people living in the area.

"Our first consignments have all reached their intended recipients safely and securely. This has given us the confidence to invest further and build on the one million meals we have delivered, and we expect to exceed 1.5 million in the coming weeks.

"We have a shared goal with the GEM, and we will continue to work with them to deliver vital aid as long as it is needed."

Michael Capponi, Founder and President of Global Empowerment Mission

"It has been clear since we first met that the Rapid Relief Team is committed to making a real impact on the lives of people living in Gaza. We have been able to support their ambitions through our operational presence and the work of our team on the ground.

"This has meant that the food sent by the RRT has been able to directly reach families in crisis, and with the speed required to support them in their time of need.

"The situation in Gaza remains challenging, but by working together, the GEM and RRT are able to bring practical help to thousands of innocent people."

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 14,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

