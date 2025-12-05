Rapid Relief Team Shares A Message of Thanks And Hope To Commemorate International Volunteer Day

The charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church recognizes its 16,500 volunteers across 14 countries for their dedicated service in helping those in need

Names 2026 the Year of the Volunteer

JOPPA, Md., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), shared a "Message of Thanks and Hope" from Anthony Arkcoll, Global General Manager of RRT, to acknowledge their 16,500 volunteers across 14 countries in recognition of International Volunteer Day.

A Message of Thanks and Hope to All RRT Volunteers

From Anthony Arkcoll, Global General Manager of RRT

"2025 has been a year marked by tragic events and challenges affecting communities across the globe. From conflicts to natural disasters, from droughts and flooding to widespread food insecurity. Many families have faced hardships and uncertainty during these times of crisis.

But during these challenging times we have seen firsthand how the power of hope can help comfort those in need.

On International Volunteer Day, I wanted to acknowledge the care, compassion and courage demonstrated by the 16,500 members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church who make up RRT and have volunteered to help those in need and give back to their communities during 2025.

Thank you for your time, commitment and efforts to help those impacted emotionally and physically by so many unfortunate events. Not only did you provide support, hot meals and essential supplies, you offered human connection, kindness, empathy and a message of hope through your actions.

We are a world of neighbors, diverse in beliefs and backgrounds. As Christians, we are specifically called to act when we witness a neighbor in need. Our beliefs both urge and empower us to give what we can and serve where we must, and that is exactly what the RRT does.

In 2025, our volunteers across 14 countries have lived our beliefs and delivered on our vision of putting care and compassion into action. You touched thousands of lives, across each and every community where we live, work and worship, as well as in locations and countries where we do not have a presence.

During times of calm, you supported and thanked those that serve and help us every day, such as law enforcement, firefighters, nurses, teachers and others. In times of crisis, you quickly mobilized to support the emergency responders and help communities in need. From being on the ground during crises such as the Los Angeles fires, Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, and droughts in South Australia, to providing critical supplies to those suffering in times of war in Gaza and Ukraine.

Together, you have helped set 2025 on a strong path to becoming one of our most successful years of charity. So far in 2025, almost 80,000 volunteer hours have supported more than 1,650 events, served over 422,000 event meals and delivered 23,400 Food Boxes, providing the equivalent to 561,000 meals.

This was only made possible through your personal determination and giving of time and funds. To each and every one of you, thank you for putting others' needs above your own. Your help is inspirational.

And yet, with so much uncertainty still affecting communities around the world, it is even more important next year to continue our commitment to volunteering to help those in need.

That is why RRT is announcing that 2026 will be the Year of the Volunteer, in both spirit and action. I have no doubt that the coming year will surpass all expectations.

Let us continue to give back and give well, in 2026 and beyond.

With much appreciation and gratitude.

Mr. Anthony Arkcoll

Global General Manager"

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team