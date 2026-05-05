Rapid Relief Team to Honor Nurses Across North America with Month-Long International Nurses Day Events

Volunteers serving communities nationwide in recognition of those who care for others

JOPPA, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Nurses Day approaches on May 12, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is preparing to recognize and celebrate nurses across North America with a series of appreciation events throughout May.

From Vancouver to New York, RRT volunteers are partnering with hospitals and healthcare facilities to provide meals, refreshments, and support to frontline healthcare workers, offering a small token of thanks to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Grace Hospital Staff at Rapid Relief Team's Nurse Appreciation Meal in June 2025. Staff at a Rapid Relief Team Nurse Appreciation Meal in April 2024 at Woodstock Hospital, NY.

Across 15 locations, 500 RRT volunteers are expected to serve more than 10,000 meals to nurses and hospital staff throughout the month of May.

Wes Macdonald, RRT N.A. Operations Manager, said International Nurses Day is an important opportunity to recognize the vital role nurses play in communities across North America.

"Nurses build the backbone of our healthcare system with their compassion, resilience, and professionalism every single day," Macdonald said. "Our volunteers are hoping to say thank you in a meaningful way by providing a meal, a moment of rest, and a reminder that their work does not go unnoticed."

The 2026 International Nurses Day theme, "Empowered Nurses Save Lives," underscores the importance of supporting and uplifting nurses in their critical roles. Each RRT event will feature hot meals, refreshments and coffee, giving nurses and hospital staff an opportunity to step away briefly from their duties and recharge.

"This is a tremendous gesture to make the staff feel better, in recognition of all they do" said Dr. Tomas Kaufman at Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Quebec. "We are getting more and more patients, and there are difficult times, but the staff are just incredible and dedicated".

In 2025, RRT teams in 10 countries provided 43,500 moments of appreciation—featuring fresh food, in-kind donations, beverages, and more—across more than 100 events supported by 1,350 volunteers.

RRT's International Nurses Day activities build on its longstanding mission to serve those who serve others. In May, that means supporting the nurses who selflessly support so many of us: day-in, day-out, year-around.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team