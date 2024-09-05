Rapidan Energy Group Welcomes Jenna Delaney as Director of Global Crude

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidan Energy Group, a premier consulting firm specializing in energy markets, policy and geopolitical analysis, is excited to announce the appointment of Jenna Delaney as Director of Global Crude.

Jenna brings more than 15 years of experience in the energy industry. She joins Rapidan from Energy Aspects, where she served as the Head of North American Crude Oil, focusing on supply, demand, trade flows and prices. Additionally, she spearheaded the creation and launch of EA Academy, a platform offering in-depth training on energy market analysis.

Jenna was previously Head of North American Crude at Bentek and PIRA Energy Groups (units of S&P Global Platts). Prior to that, she worked at Musket Corporation, where she provided risk analysis for several trade books, evaluated capital projects for the business development group, and scheduled unit trains.

"Jenna's wealth of experience across energy and finance markets makes her a tremendous addition to the Rapidan team," said Bob McNally, Rapidan Founder and President. "As we continue to expand our energy market, policy and geopolitical risk services, Jenna will be pivotal in leading the Global Oil team and delivering value for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome her to Rapidan."

Jenna, who is based in Houston, holds a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin, with a focus on Finance and Management Information Systems, and an Executive MBA from the University of Houston.

About Rapidan Energy Group

Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial firms identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets.

For more information, please visit www.rapidanenergy.com.

