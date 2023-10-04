Rapidan Energy Group Welcomes Linda Giesecke as Director of Refined Products

Rapidan Energy Group

04 Oct, 2023, 13:36 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidan Energy Group, a leading energy market, policy, and geopolitical consulting firm, is proud to announce the addition of Linda Giesecke as Director of Refined Products, marking Rapidan's expansion into the global refining market.

A seasoned professional with two decades of experience in global oil markets, Linda's expertise further strengthens Rapidan's commitment to providing industry-leading energy research products to its global clientele. 

Linda joins Rapidan from ESAI Energy, where she served as Director - Head of Demand Analysis. In her role at ESAI Energy, Linda led a number of global programs and initiatives, including product analysis of ESAI's monthly Global Fuels report, fuel market and light vehicle outlooks, analysis of energy transition technologies and regulations, and ESAI's monthly Europe Watch report.

Linda previously held several roles at Wood Mackenzie, where she led the oil team's global oil demand analysis, became a key contributor to the company's Macro Oils analysis, and developed long-term models of transportation fuels and vehicle fleets. Prior to Wood Mackenzie, Linda was an Oil Market Analyst at ESAI and served as a Senior Analyst with Cambridge Economics.

Linda's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Rapidan's expansion into the global refined products market. "We are delighted to have Linda join our team of veteran energy market experts," said Bob McNally, Founder and President of Rapidan Energy Group. "Linda's deep understanding of the fuels, refined products, and energy transition markets, coupled with her experience in global oil forecasting, will add invaluable expertise to our team as we expand our service offerings."

Linda holds a BA in Economics from Lafayette College and a Diplom in Economics from the University of Mannheim, Germany. She is based in the greater Boston area. 

About Rapidan

Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial firms identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets.

For more information, please visit www.rapidanenergy.com.

For more information on Rapidan's subscription and bespoke research services, please contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Rapidan Energy Group

