Rapidan Energy Group Welcomes Michael Muhlbach and John Renfro to Executive Sales Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidan Energy Group has welcomed two new sales executives, Michael Muhlbach, and John Renfro, to support the firm's growing client base and pursue growth opportunities in New York and Houston. The addition of John and Michael complements the firm's broadening and deepening research, data, and advisory services in global energy markets, policy, and geopolitics.

Michael Muhlbach joins Rapidan as Vice President of Investor Solutions and will be based in New York City. Michael brings over 30 years of experience in financial markets. He began his career on Wall Street as an equity sales trader and has worked at prominent financial institutions including Salomon Brothers, Bear Stearns, ABN AMRO, and Buckingham Research. Michael also has extensive expertise in the financial services sector and has served in various leadership roles.

John Renfro joins Rapidan as Vice President of Business Development and will be based in Houston, Texas. John has over 25 years of customer-facing experience in the financial and energy industries. He has spent the past 16 years in business development in the energy space, starting in data management applications with Peloton and, more recently, market intelligence with Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy. John has managed diverse client relationships in the E&P, midstream, supply chain, low-carbon technology, and investment spaces.



"I'm thrilled to welcome Michael and John to our growing team. Their many decades of experience in establishing value-oriented partnerships with customers is just what Rapidan needs as we respond to the strong demand signal for independent and seasoned energy market, policy, and geopolitical research, analysis, and advisory services," said Bob McNally, Founder and President of Rapidan.

About Rapidan Energy Group

Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial firms identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets.

