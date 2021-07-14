Rapidan Founder and President Bob McNally Welcomes Energy Transition Veteran Jeff Berman to Spearhead Rapidan's Energy Transition Analysis

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Bob McNally, Founder and President of Rapidan Energy Group:

"I am delighted to announce that Jeff Berman will join Rapidan Energy Group in early August in the role of Director of Energy Transition Analysis. Jeff comes to Rapidan after ten successful years at S&P Global Platts/PIRA Energy Group, where he led analytics coverage across a range of emissions and clean energy markets. With Jeff's contribution, Rapidan will deepen and expand its coverage of energy transition policies across all facets of the energy sector."

In this new role, Jeff will bolster Rapidan's ability to provide energy investors and traders with objective and astute insight into the policy drivers behind the global energy transition.

Further, Jeff will spearhead Rapidan's coverage of the policy and fundamental drivers of carbon markets, low-carbon energy, and energy transition investment at the state, national, and international levels. His research will flow primarily through Rapidan's Energy Policy Service (EPS), working closely with EPS Director Glenn Schwartz. Berman's expertise will also support Rapidan's Global Oil Service, Geopolitical Risk Service, and China Advisory Service.

In his prior role, Jeff was responsible for short- and long-term forecasting for a number of global carbon markets, based on supply-demand fundamentals and ongoing regulatory/legislative updates. Additionally, he developed detailed assessments of a range of decarbonization policies across North America, Europe, and Asia and their impacts on thermal fuels markets. He was also instrumental in constructing forecasts of renewable energy penetration and cost curves.

Jeff began his career at MDRC, a New York-based public policy research organization. He also worked for Argus Media, Inc., where he reported on upstream/downstream development in the Russian oil and gas industry.

Jeff earned an MA in International Affairs and International Energy Management and Policy from Columbia University and a BA from the London School of Economics.

Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial market participants identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets. For more information, please visit www.rapidanenergy.com .

