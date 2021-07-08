RapidDeploy Adds to Leadership Team with New VP of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, a cloud-aided dispatch (CAD) and analytics platform for 9-1-1 emergency response, today announced the appointment of Marni Burger as the company's new vice president of marketing. Marni will lead marketing strategy for RapidDeploy and manage all external communications. Her hiring follows RapidDeploy's recent Series B round of funding of $40 million.

"Data-driven PSAPs start with open, cloud-native solutions that integrate with the newest technologies for improved situational awareness," RapidDeploy CEO Steve Raucher said. "In Marni Burger, we have identified an executive with experience marketing B2B SaaS solutions to enterprise customers and understands the benefits and concerns that come with the transformation."

Marni comes to RapidDeploy from a variety of Austin-based B2B software and SaaS companies. She most recently worked at Gotransverse, where she rose through the product marketing ranks to lead the marketing organization. Prior to that she worked at Spiceworks, a cloud-based IT products company, and National Instruments, where she worked for more than 10 years. With her product marketing background and engineering degree from the University of Texas, she enjoys both the creative and analytical sides of marketing.

"RapidDeploy's mission to modernize emergency response for every 9-1-1 center really resonates with me," Marni said. "There is an urgency to get this transformative technology into the hands of PSAPs as soon as possible, and I'm excited to be part of the team to make that happen."

To learn more about RapidDeploy's 9-1-1 public safety platform visit www.rapiddeploy.com.

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how telecommunicators and first responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

Media Contact

Erin McCreadie

BLASTmedia for RapidDeploy

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE RapidDeploy

Related Links

http://www.rapiddeploy.com

