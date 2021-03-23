RapidDeploy and OnStar to Provide California 9-1-1 Centers With Real-Time Crash Data

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy , a cloud-based emergency response platform, announced today that it will supply every California 9-1-1 center with real-time Automatic Crash Response notifications through a first-of-its-kind agreement with General Motors' OnStar . Beginning in May, a majority of Telecommunicators at over 400 public safety answering points (PSAPs) will have direct access to available OnStar crash data on RapidDeploy's RadiusPlus 9-1-1 map screen, without having to rely on verbal relay of information.

"California is continuing to set the bar with innovation in Public Safety and emergency response," said Budge Currier, California's 9-1-1 emergency communications branch manager. "RapidDeploy's mapping software brings previously inaccessible data directly to Telecommunicators on the frontlines in each of our state's PSAPs and, now, with the addition of OnStar vehicle crash data, first responders can receive potentially life-saving information in real-time to be more prepared than ever."

Each vehicle crash requires a unique response plan based on medical necessity, location and factors relating to the vehicle itself. If properly equipped, OnStar's Automatic Crash Response1 technology provides Telecommunicators with a more accurate location, the make and model of the vehicle, available critical crash details, and whether there is a high probability of severe injury. OnStar's data and technology can indicate whether the vehicle involved in a crash is electric or being operated by an automated driving system providing emergency personnel with critical information they need to safely respond and quickly rescue the vehicle occupants, when applicable.

"Data is very much the future of emergency response. The more relevant data we can make available to emergency personnel, the better they can respond," said Steven Raucher, CEO and co-founder of RapidDeploy. "9-1-1 centers are transitioning away from a reliance on voice-centric calls and toward a more data-driven response that better prepares first responders to take action and save lives."

OnStar responds to more than 3,500 cases of Automatic Crash Response notifications per month, including about 200 in California alone.

"Integrating OnStar's Automatic Crash Response notifications directly with RapidDeploy's mapping software can provide first responders with critical information about a vehicle accident and injury severity prediction mere seconds after it has taken place," said Catherine Bishop, Senior Manager, OnStar Emergency Services. "This partnership helps to facilitate the appropriate resources being dispatched to the crash site while enhancing patient care and transport decisions to improve outcomes during the 'golden hour'. Sending the right help to the right location, with the right priority is key to saving lives."

RapidDeploy's RadiusPlus mapping software integrates supplemental emergency data from the most trusted names in technology and Public Safety to offer Unified Critical Response to 9-1-1 agencies of all sizes. This data increases situational awareness, reduces emergency response times and better prepares first responders for each emergency. With scalable, cloud-based mapping software, every PSAP no matter its size or location, can access this data.

1. OnStar links to emergency services. Not all vehicles may transmit all crash data.

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's web-based cloud platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/ .

About OnStar:

Launched in 1996, OnStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC ("GM") and offers emergency, security and navigation services in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models. OnStar offers a range of subscription services such as Automatic Crash Response, Emergency Services and Stolen Vehicle Assistance.

