RapidDeploy and Rave Mobile Safety Partner to Streamline the Emergency Response Workflow

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RapidDeploy, a cloud-based emergency response platform, announced the addition of the Rave Panic Button and verified crowd-sourced Rave Facility data for both the RadiusPlus - Tactical 9-1-1 Mapping Solution and Nimbus - Cloud Aided Dispatch Platform to simplify the workflow for call takers and dispatchers during critical emergencies.

The Rave platform allows government agencies, private businesses and educational institutions to enable a direct connection to public safety while simultaneously notifying stakeholders to streamline communications and enable response collaboration. During an emergency, the Rave Panic Button application will transmit critical data on the nature of the emergency, facilities information and floor plans to the RapidDeploy products. Additionally, telecommunicators and responders will have powerful one-to-many communication capabilities enabling them to collaborate effectively with individuals at the site of the incident, resulting in reduced response times and increased situational awareness for call takers, dispatchers and first responders.

RapidDeploy's RadiusPlus and Nimbus products are integrated into a PSAP's CPE or voice system and automatically correlate data, signals and incoming calls. PSAP's with Rave solutions in their coverage area will now also receive Rave Panic Button events and Rave Facility data within Radius.

"RapidDeploy's focus on the 9-1-1 workflow, with automatic integration of supplemental data with incoming calls, makes them an ideal partner for simplifying the Rave Panic Button and Rave Facility workflow for public safety," said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety.

Rave Mobile Safety customers will now have the ability to utilize either the Rave 911 Suite or have the same critical Rave data available in the Radius and Nimbus platforms integrated with incoming call data.

"Rave's critical communication and collaboration solutions make our communities safer. This integration will significantly enhance our customers' ability to receive real-time situational awareness at no additional cost," said Steve Raucher, CEO, RapidDeploy.

ABOUT RAVE MOBILE SAFETY

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responders, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave's award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can today™ to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com , read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

ABOUT RAPIDDEPLOY

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

