RapidDeploy and Western Fire Chiefs Association Announce Strategic Partnership

"WFCA's storied history of grappling with the many hazards associated with the Western states' unique environment and geography will bring unparalleled perspective for the team at RapidDeploy," RapidDeploy CEO Steve Raucher said. "Our new alliance will offer an incredible opportunity for our platform's evolution as we look to serve the fire and EMS communities with new features and technologies in the months and years to come."

Today, RapidDeploy serves over 550 9-1-1 centers in California and Arizona, and its alliance with WFCA is expected to drive more adoption across the Association's territory.

"RapidDeploy is doing things with its technology that public safety has dreamed about for decades," WFCA CEO Jeff Johnson, Fire Chief (Ret.), said. "For the fire community, situational awareness is everything. From tracking environmental threats, to receiving OnStar data directly in the RadiusPlus Map, the data RapidDeploy can surface through its platform is an incredible asset for 9-1-1 and first responders."

"There's the platform itself, which is already powerful," Raucher said. "But what we have found is, when you put people who have spent a lifetime of service in public safety with the platform, we gain insight into new nuances and potential use cases and can innovate on them quickly."

"No one is more creative than the public safety community when it comes to their mission," Johnson said. "When our teams sit down together and roll up their sleeves, we're confident we can provide significant insight that helps evolve the tool and bring our shared visions even closer."

To learn more about RapidDeploy's 9-1-1 Public Safety ecosystem, please visit www.rapiddeploy.com . For more information about the mission of Western Fire Chiefs Association, please visit wfca.com .

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/ .

About Western Fire Chiefs Association:

The Western Fire Chiefs Association serves as a representative for leaders of fire related emergency service organizations throughout the WFCA member states and the Pacific Islands. WFCA develops and supports those leaders in order that they may best provide for the protection of people and the environment from the occurrence and outcomes of fires and other natural, technological and human-behavior-caused emergencies. Find out more about WFCA at wfca.com .

