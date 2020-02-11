RapidDeploy Appoints Kimberly Storin as First Chief Market Officer

In this newly created role, Kimberly will be accountable for building the positioning and equity of the brand with all stakeholders and will lead the strategy and execution for the company's global marketing initiatives, including brand, communications, campaigns as well as the digital customer and partner experience.

"Kimberly brings almost two decades of management, consulting, marketing and communications expertise to RapidDeploy, including work with the world's most well-respected enterprise technology brands," said Steven Raucher, co-founder and CEO. "She has re-architected brand strategies, created new categories and established new customer and partner engagement models. This unique background will bring a new perspective and expertise to our leadership team. Her joining us also represents a significant growth milestone of our business as we surpass the 100-employee mark."

"I am excited to join a mission-driven company like RapidDeploy,'' said Storin. "From the company's founding until now, RapidDeploy's mission has remained the same: to save lives by improving real-time situational awareness for first responders. The company is revolutionizing public safety technology for the digital era. I am thrilled to join the company as Chief Market Officer to help grow the business as well as establish the brand, and its differentiated technology, as a category leader."

Kimberly most recently served as the VP of worldwide marketing for IBM Cognitive Systems where she led marketing for a multi-billion dollar business and established the business as a leader in AI infrastructure hardware and software. Prior to that, Kimberly led large-scale transformation efforts at AMD and Dell and was in M&A at Deloitte Consulting. She started her career in public relations in New York City.

Kimberly received her BBA degree from the University of Texas at Austin and holds an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. She is one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women NextGen and in 2016, Kimberly was a finalist for the Austin 40 Under 40 Awards and one of AdAge's 40 Under 40 in Marketing & Advertising. She is an active member of the Austin community working on creative solutions to solve the equality gap locally and in the tech industry.

About RapidDeploy, Inc.

RapidDeploy is the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch software. The RapidDeploy platform is rich in features and interfaces, easy to deploy and affordable for agencies of all sizes. RapidDeploy was built by First Responders using modern Microsoft Azure Government Cloud architecture, providing mission-critical reliability, cybersecurity, and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence. Learn more at www.RapidDeploy.com.

Contact Information

Lacey McDaniel

Lacey.McDaniel@RapidDeploy.com

+1 816.591.5219

SOURCE RapidDeploy

Related Links

http://www.rapiddeploy.com

