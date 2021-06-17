RapidDeploy Selects AutoReturn as Integration Partner for Towing Rotation Management within Nimbus

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform , announced a long-term strategic agreement to integrate AutoReturn's industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution as a feature of the RapidDeploy Nimbus Cloud Aided Dispatch platform.

"AutoReturn is thrilled to partner with RapidDeploy, a like-minded, tech-driven company that shares our vision of keeping citizens and law enforcement officers safe," said Carl Bane, AutoReturn's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Both of our solutions drastically reduce the response times to send critically needed services to officers in the field. We are excited to offer our technology and services to RapidDeploy's Nimbus customers and work with RapidDeploy on further enhancing public safety's ability to dispatch in a more efficient manner, saving precious time and resources needed for higher priority police work."

Under the agreement, RapidDeploy customers can utilize AutoReturn's tow rotation platform (AutoReturn Integrated Enterprise System – ARIES) as part of the Nimbus product. Additionally, citizens can easily locate their towed and impounded vehicle using AutoReturn's web-based portal. Customers can expand their capabilities to include AutoReturn's industry-leading technology and managed services offering for the full life cycle of towing and impound operations.

AutoReturn is the leader in transforming towing and impoundment for city, county and state agencies with a goal to foster safer communities by keeping roadways moving to create a better citizen experience. AutoReturn works in a consultative mode with each stakeholder of the towing process: law enforcement agencies, dispatch communications, city towing management, tow companies and tow truck operators. AutoReturn has enabled over 35 city, county and states to reduce the administration and complexity of towing management and dispatched over 3.5 million tows on its platform.

AutoReturn joins RapidDeploy's Ecosystem of cloud-native solutions for public safety and will be included as part of the Lightning Partner Network. Lightning Partners share with RapidDeploy a vision of how public safety can leverage data when we work together to break down the silos between technologies and create a unified platform to share data and collaborate together for the benefit of public safety. RapidDeploy does not charge for integrations or interfaces that serve public safety customers, and Lightning Partners have made a similar commitment to not charge for integrations to the RapidDeploy platform.

"When evaluating potential partners RapidDeploy seeks to identify leaders in cloud-based services delivering substantial value and capability to Public Safety," said Todd Komentsky, Vice President of Partnerships Strategy of RapidDeploy. "By partnering with AutoReturn, RapidDeploy customers get industry-leading towing management capabilities and a path to future services and capabilities that supports the digital transformation of modern public safety."

To learn more about RapidDeploy's public safety ecosystem, visit www.rapiddeploy.com .

About AutoReturn

Since 2004, AutoReturn has been helping communities by connecting law enforcement, towers and citizens to keep traffic safely moving across the globe. AutoReturn's solution is a technology platform and managed services offering that transforms law enforcement towing into an efficient, transparent and cost-effective operation. AutoReturn manages the towing process from dispatch-to-impound so law enforcement staff can focus on higher-priority police work. Its unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, industry-leading expertise and long-standing partnerships is the key to optimizing towing operations. To learn more visit autoreturn.com .

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated emergency response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-based platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch, and first responder applications. Learn more visit www.RapidDeploy.com.

