RAPIDLY GROWING SERVICE CHAMPIONS REBRANDS IDENTITY AS CHAMPIONS GROUP HOLDINGS

News provided by

Champions Group Holdings

29 Aug, 2023, 10:05 ET

BREA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based Service Champions, a premier residential home services company with a growing national portfolio of 19 brands, today announced its updated identity as Champions Group Holdings. The rebranding marks a desire by the organization to communicate its mission more clearly within the industry and with consumers.

"Our name Service Champions Group started with the original brand, Service Champions. The new identity focuses on the brand's heritage and at the same time embodies a personality that reflects the business as it currently stands. We wanted a name and a logo that could live up to our ambition. We are moving forward with an evolving, rapidly growing business as we continue to illustrate the vast, impactful and invaluable benefits that Champions Group has provided to millions of customers and our family of brands since its inception in 2000. The name change purposefully stays connected to the history the business has already established," said Champions Group CEO, Frank DiMarco.

With 120 combined years of leadership experience, generations in the business and decades of experience across all trades, the portfolio has over 2400 employees who provide exemplary service to customers throughout the United States. Champions Group operates across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Washington, constantly collaborating to help each of the brands in their family reach the next level.

Since its beginning, the Champions Group business model emphasizes the investment in talent, technology and resources to enhance operations for all partners. The company remains laser focused on the customer experience providing teams of world-class technology experts and customer-centric technicians who are able to maximize value to customers through excellence in operations.

The company is actively expanding, seeking the partnership of exceptional businesses with likeminded business practices in key regions throughout the United States. Each acquisition is thoughtfully planned with a shared commitment to a tradition of service and excellence. Champions Group team members continue to seek companies interested in growth, unlocking value, providing employee development and advancement and delivering best-in-service levels to customers nationwide. Champions Group is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

About Champions Group 

Based in Orange County, CA, Champions Group is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Champions Group is dedicated to delivering timely, high-quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC, electrical and plumbing products. Champions Group goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, Fetch-A-Tech, HELP, Hobaica, Howard Air, Jet, JW Plumbing Heating and Air, M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Seatown Services, Service Champions, Service Wizard, Sierra Air, Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating. For more information, please visit https://ChampionsGH.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com

Media Contact:
Dana Rosenberg
E: [email protected]
P: 310.702.1539

SOURCE Champions Group Holdings

