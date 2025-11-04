RapidScale Accelerates National Growth with Strategic Expansion in Downtown Raleigh

New Bloc[83] office underscores RapidScale's commitment to attracting top tech talent, driving innovation, and scaling cloud solutions to meet rising enterprise demand

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services across public, private, and hybrid clouds, today announced the opening of its second Raleigh office. Located at Bloc[83] in the Glenwood South district, the new space will open on December 1, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in RapidScale's evolution as it scales with purpose — investing in people, platforms, and environments to meet the rising demand for enterprise cloud services.

A New Chapter for RapidScale

RapidScale's second Raleigh office is designed to strengthen its connection to the region's top tech talent while supporting the evolving needs of its growing workforce and client base.

The expansion provides modern amenities, increased desk space, and a collaborative environment that supports the company's hybrid work model. In this space, employees will enjoy benefits such as focus rooms, a lounge, an outdoor patio, a gym, and onsite parking, all aimed at fostering productivity and well-being.

The new office will bring together key teams, including Security, Strategic Initiatives, Customer Success, Billing, Operations, and Learning & Development, which are central to how RapidScale delivers secure, scalable, and consultative cloud solutions. Their presence in this new space reflects RapidScale's continued investment in the people and functions that power the company's growth strategy and strengthen its position as a trusted enterprise cloud partner.

"This new space isn't just about more desks, it's about creating an environment where our teams can collaborate, innovate, and deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Duane Barnes, President of RapidScale. "As demand for cloud solutions accelerates, we're scaling with purpose by investing in the platforms, talent, and environments that empower our teams and elevate our clients."

Momentum Beyond Headquarters

This office opening is the latest in a series of strategic moves reinforcing RapidScale's growth and industry leadership:

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes — not just their infrastructure needs — ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As an Elite VCSP Partner with Broadcom VMware, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale