RapidScale Empowers Enterprises to Maximize Value in the New Era of VMware Cloud Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments and a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle partner, today introduced its Accelerated VMware Adoption Program. This program is designed to help customers maximize the value of their current VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) investments in a consumption-based service delivery model, while enabling better compliance and modern enterprise IT readiness.

As the VMware Cloud Foundation platform reshapes the cloud industry, RapidScale is working in collaboration with Broadcom to provide additional guidance and help enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) move forward with confidence. In a time of accelerated industry transformation and uncertainty, RapidScale is at the forefront of shaping best practices and helping organizations adapt—not only as a trusted Broadcom partner, but as a leader in guiding businesses through the changing multi-cloud environment.

"Change should feel like progress and possibility," said Maureen Power Sweeny, Chief Revenue Officer at RapidScale. "Our focus is on delivering actionable strategies that drive meaningful business outcomes. We work as a true partner, anticipating needs, and helping clients unlock new opportunities. Our clients receive more than a transactional vendor—they gain a partner who sees around corners and helps them master growth. We're proud to be part of the next chapter of VMware software at Broadcom and even prouder to help our clients write theirs."

RapidScale's approach combines strategic foresight, deep engineering expertise, and a client-first mindset to deliver hybrid-cloud ready architecture, flexibility, and enterprise-grade support. RapidScale provides tailored solutions to meet every need. As clients transition from basic data center virtualization to a modern private cloud, they can deploy on premises, in RapidScale hosted environments, or across leading hyperscalers. As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner—and a certified AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud provider—RapidScale leverages nearly two decades of VMware experience to help organizations confidently navigate complex transitions.

RapidScale's Accelerated VMware Adoption Program offers:

Immediate Access to VCF Subscriptions for Faster ROI: Clients gain immediate access to the latest VCF technology under RapidScale's 'Ready-to-Contract' path, minimizing downtime and accelerating time-to-market.

Subscription Portability to Maximize Financial Efficiency: Through RapidScale's VMware Factory, enterprises can port existing VCF subscriptions to RapidScale hosted environments, preserving previous investments while optimizing cost and entitlement under the new structure. This helps ensure clients maximize subscription utilization.

Seamless Asset Migration for Operational Resilience: RapidScale streamlines VMware asset migration and acquisition—covering servers, storage, and networking—while maintaining compliance and minimizing disruption. Using a "walk-in takeover" model, RapidScale bridges physical and contractual gaps for data center clients, delivering operational continuity and resilience through seamless platform transitions.

Flexible Subscription Models for Strategic Decision Making: RapidScale provides choice and flexibility with our VCF service options. This allows organizations to right-size their usage and build a hybrid strategy that aligns with long-term business goals.

Full-Stack VMware Expertise + Managed Services for Competitive Advantage: RapidScale offers a streamlined VMware-as-a-Service solution, including private cloud, multi-tenant infrastructure, managed security, DRaaS, and hybrid networking. With enterprise-grade infrastructure, expert managed services, and 24/7/365 U.S.-based support, we enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation, protect assets, and achieve business growth while reducing complexity and optimizing costs.



Frictionless Partner Ecosystem support to ensure Business Continuity

RapidScale is ready to support non-renewing VCSP partners as a retained partner by seamlessly transitioning impacted customers to ensure zero disruption to their existing customers. RapidScale accelerates partner transitions, providing a clear path to ongoing VMware value and operational continuity through a pre-approved compliance framework, reducing onboarding time from months to weeks.

"Broadcom's goal is to cultivate an environment where capable and highly trained partners such as RapidScale can deliver exceptional value and a superior experience to customers," said Ricky Cooper, general manager of Global Cloud Service Providers and OEMs, Broadcom. "Together, we're empowering customers to modernize faster, scale smarter, and unlock the full value of their digital transformation through managed VCF-based private cloud services that reduce our mutual customers' costs, IT complexity, and risk."

RapidScale's Accelerated VMware Adoption Program is available immediately for VMware customers, managed service providers, and partners seeking a compliant, low-risk path forward. Contact us here today .

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

