RapidScale Enables Streamlined Agentic AI Operations with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise

The three-tiered offering accelerates enterprises' ability to move from experimentation to scalable, secure AI deployment.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the availability of Gemini Enterprise, enabling enterprises to operationalize AI with Google Cloud.

As a Google Cloud Select Partner, RapidScale offers a three-tiered service suite with Gemini Enterprise, including Discovery/POC, Professional Services, and Advisory Services. Organizations can move from simple chatbots to production-ready AI workflows using Gemini Enterprise, reducing fragmentation and enabling secure, centralized deployment of AI agents tailored for bespoke business needs.

"RapidScale is excited to expand our AI capabilities with Gemini Enterprise, helping enterprises maximize the value of Google's AI tools with expert guidance and support," said Jason McKay, Chief Solutions Officer, RapidScale. "Implementing AI at scale is complex, and without the right partner, enterprises end up with fragmented workflows that create security and cost issues. By offering Gemini Enterprise as a unified solution offering, we help customers deploy AI agents quickly, securely, and at scale."

With deep integrations across enterprise tools like Google Workspace, SharePoint, Confluence, Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and more, Gemini Enterprise connects users to autonomous agents to automate complex, multi-step tasks across the organization's technology environment. This lowers the total cost of ownership by simplifying AI architecture, reducing reliance on costly infrastructure such as vector databases. RapidScale helps customers evaluate, deploy, and scale AI initiatives with Gemini Enterprise.

RapidScale also provides ongoing management, governance and performance optimization for Gemini Enterprise. By working with enterprises to monitor AI agent performance, RapidScale helps organizations maintain control and visibility as AI usage scales. This level of visibility provides teams with continuity across their entire digital estate, while benefiting from RapidScale's dedicated expertise across cloud, data, and AI.

To learn more, visit: https://rapidscale.net/public-cloud/platforms/google-public-cloud.

RapidScale will also have a presence at Google Cloud Next 2026, where attendees can connect with RapidScale experts to learn how Gemini Enterprise can be operationalized securely and at scale to drive real business outcomes. Visit us at booth #5502.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale