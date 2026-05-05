RapidScale Delivers AI-Driven Instructional Platform for Trafera, Accelerating Innovation in K-12 Education

RapidScale transforms prototype concept into a production-ready, cloud-native platform that allows educators to dynamically generate customized lesson plans using generative AI.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it delivered a production-ready AI platform in partnership with Trafera, a leading K-12 educational technology provider. RapidScale transformed a stalled generative AI prototype into a scalable Google Cloud solution that gives educators across the country the ability to dynamically generate customized, standards-aligned lesson plans in seconds.

RapidScale delivers AI-driven instructional platform for Trafera

The Challenge:

Trafera built TRAILS (Technology-Rich Activities and Investigative Lessons for Schools), a curated library of more than 700 lesson plans designed to show teachers how to effectively use digital tools in the classroom. While the content was valuable, keeping it current and scalable proved increasingly difficult.

The original TRAILS platform stored lessons in static formats, meaning every update had to be made manually, a labor-intensive process that couldn't keep pace. Expanding the library across new subjects, grade levels, and learning scenarios was equally difficult. Trafera had developed a promising prototype using generative AI to create lesson plans automatically, but the team lacked the engineering resources needed to turn it into something deployable.

The Solution:

Trafera partnered with RapidScale to design and build TRAILS 2.0 on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), a modernized, AI-enabled platform. RapidScale provided the cloud architecture, engineering expertise, and development capabilities to transform a working prototype into an enterprise-grade product ready for school districts across the country.

"We had a vision for an application, and we were able to build a prototype that did what we wanted it to do, but it wasn't scalable and we couldn't deploy it," said Dr. Josh Ratliff, director of education strategy, Trafera. "RapidScale took that vision and turned it into a fully functional, scalable platform that we could deliver to our customers."

Key components of the new solution include:

Cloud-native architecture: A scalable foundation built to grow with Trafera's needs and support future feature development.

A scalable foundation built to grow with Trafera's needs and support future feature development. Generative AI-powered lesson creation: AI models that generate structured, standards-aligned lesson plans based on teacher inputs—eliminating the need to manually write and maintain thousands of individual lessons.

AI models that generate structured, standards-aligned lesson plans based on teacher inputs—eliminating the need to manually write and maintain thousands of individual lessons. Continuous deployment automation: CI/CD pipelines that allow Trafera to release platform updates quickly without disrupting system stability.

CI/CD pipelines that allow Trafera to release platform updates quickly without disrupting system stability. Educator-friendly interface: A clean, intuitive interface that makes it easy for teachers to generate lesson plans and access instructional resources without technical expertise.

The Outcome:

With TRAILS 2.0, Trafera successfully moved from a prototype concept to a production-ready platform supporting educators at scale. Key outcomes include:

Scalable lesson creation: Educators can now generate customized, research-backed lesson plans on demand—dramatically reducing the time it takes to produce quality instructional content.

Educators can now generate customized, research-backed lesson plans on demand—dramatically reducing the time it takes to produce quality instructional content. Reduced operational burden: By shifting from manual lesson maintenance to AI-driven generation, Trafera's team can redirect their time toward higher-impact work.

By shifting from manual lesson maintenance to AI-driven generation, Trafera's team can redirect their time toward higher-impact work. Faster innovation: The cloud-native architecture allows Trafera to roll out new features and content updates more quickly as the platform evolves.

The cloud-native architecture allows Trafera to roll out new features and content updates more quickly as the platform evolves. Greater value for school districts: School districts now have access to a flexible, scalable platform that helps teachers integrate technology into instruction more effectively.

"We don't believe in off-the-shelf answers to complex problems, and we never start an engagement without first understanding what success actually looks like for that customer and the people they serve," said Maureen Power Sweeny, chief revenue officer at RapidScale. "By investing the time to truly understand how Trafera serves educators and what their teams need to operate at scale, we were able to build a platform that delivers real, measurable value to school districts across the country. That's the kind of outcome we're always working toward."

To learn more, visit http://rapidscale.net/.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As an Elite VCSP Partner with Broadcom VMware, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About Trafera:

Trafera is a leading provider of educational technology to K-12 schools and a top K-12 focused reseller of Google Chrome devices. Trafera offers a broad range of additional hardware and software solutions that support better outcomes through technology and also offers a robust set of services including deployment and warranty support. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company also has operations in Arden Hills, Minnesota; Madisonville, Louisiana; and Muskogee, Oklahoma supporting the needs of school districts nationwide. Visit www.trafera.com.

SOURCE RapidScale