RapidScale Launches Ascend Partner Program to Empower Strategic Growth and Deliver Greater Partner Value

New program reflects the evolution of the partner ecosystem, enabling partners to expand capabilities, deepen customer relationships, and drive measurable business outcomes through RapidScale's integrated services portfolio.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced its new Ascend Partner Program, accelerating its solutions-led go-to-market approach and the role of partners as strategic advisors delivering long-term business value.

The new tiered program empowers partners to capture greater share of customer spend, enhance competitiveness, and drive revenue and profitability by leveraging RapidScale's comprehensive portfolio of managed services, professional services, and advisory capabilities. With these offerings, partners gain a catalyst for strategic growth and differentiation.

"The channel has been a critical driver of RapidScale's growth, and this new program underscores our commitment to evolving alongside our partners," said Maureen Power Sweeny, Chief Revenue Officer, RapidScale. "Building on a strong foundation, we're introducing a more programmatic approach to partner engagement, deepening collaboration, driving long-term success and accelerating market expansion. Ultimately, we're creating a future-ready business, enabling our teams and partners to execute with greater precision and deliver consistent, meaningful outcomes for the organizations we serve."

At launch, the program recognizes two tiers of support for technology services distributors and partners across the channel ecosystem: Authorized and Premier. Authorized and Premier partners benefit from extended strengths in consulting, hybrid cloud, AI/ML services, streamlined access to co-selling resources, training and program incentives.

With a laser focus on aligning Ideal Partner Profiles (IPP) and Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP), the program improves opportunity quality and accelerates revenue conversion across the ecosystem. On an ongoing basis, RapidScale will continue to iterate on the programs' benefits and incorporate additional tiers to give engaged, growth-oriented partners aligned to RapidScale's objectives even more authority in shaping future joint growth.

"Fragmented buyer journeys and intensifying client demands for recognizable returns on tech investments set a clear tone for why partners need greater support in navigating channel complexity," said Bob Buchanan, AVP of Sales and Channel Chief, RapidScale. "Ascend is a collaborative way to build value by connecting the right partners, the right opportunities, and the right expertise to drive customer outcomes. By programmatically doubling down on the partners who align to our consultative selling model, we're creating a more predictable, high impact motion that accelerates wins and elevates the customer experience."

For more information on RapidScale and the Ascend partner program, please visit: http://rapidscale.net/ascend-partner-program.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale