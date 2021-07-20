RapidSOS Launches RapidSOS Partner Network to Unify Public Safety Tools and Resources Available to 911

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS today introduced the RapidSOS Partner Network, a community of RapidSOS Ready public safety software companies that deliver their product offerings through the RapidSOS Portal, a solution for Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) that provides critical data to 911 and first responders. By doing so, ECCs across the United States, Mexico, and Canada are able to unify multiple public safety tools and resources into one platform.

Best-in-class public safety technology companies can now seamlessly distribute their offerings across the fragmented North American 911 system. 911 and first responder agencies can now access cutting-edge public safety technologies including drones, smart city systems, body cameras, building access controls, and indoor maps all in one standardized platform.

The RapidSOS Partner Network expands on RapidSOS's existing network of 40+ leading public safety software companies such as Motorola Solutions, Hexagon, and CentralSquare that integrate with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform and RapidSOS Portal.

The RapidSOS Partner Network builds on this partner ecosystem and features 20 inaugural members, including 911eye, 911inform, Axon, CRG, DataTech911, Equature, Everbridge, Fugro, FIRST iZ powered by Genesis PULSE, GeoComm, Mark43, NextNav, NICE, NSION, One

Hundred Feet, Inc., PublicSonar, Rave Mobile Safety, Roadside Telematics Corp., SOMA Global, and Zetron. Each of these companies is a technology leader with a deep relationship and footprint across the public safety landscape.

Built in partnership with the Public Safety industry, the RapidSOS Platform securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices to 911 and first responders in an emergency. The RapidSOS Partner Network is the next step in the platform's evolution toward using technology to support first responders in their life-saving work.

"RapidSOS was built over the past eight years through partnerships with every major public safety software company and thousands of first responders," shared RapidSOS co-Founder and CEO Michael Martin, "I'm excited to expand on that work by allowing our partners to distribute best-in-class technologies directly into the existing software systems used by 911 agencies across North America."

RapidSOS Partner Network members share in the company's vision to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide. RapidSOS Partner Network members integrate their solutions with the RapidSOS Portal to distribute across RapidSOS's network of over 5,000 ECCs, build brand awareness, and leverage the company's team of 911 experts to educate public safety agencies on their technologies.

"Many agencies already rely on both Axon and RapidSOS to manage emergency response," said Axon Chief Product Officer and EVP of Software, Jeff Kunins. "By enabling our solutions to work seamlessly together, we empower first responders with a single source for mission-critical information as well as the ability to deliver industry-leading tools for agencies to securely and more efficiently manage resources and thereby respond faster than ever."

"By integrating GeoComm with RapidSOS Portal, 9-1-1 call takers now have access to unprecedented situational awareness of where emergencies are occurring through GeoComm Indoor Maps," said Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Public Safety Content and Services. "GeoComm Indoor Maps provide actionable location intelligence for enhancing situational awareness, reducing response times, and saving more lives during an emergency situation."

"We knew that partnering with RapidSOS enhances our company's ability to provide first responders with valuable indoor mapping data and enables a safer and more effective crisis response," said Mike Rodgers, CEO of CRG. "Together, we share a vision of how to best equip emergency professionals with tools that legitimately increase their ability to quickly react and respond to emergencies, which will ultimately save lives."

For more information on how to become a RapidSOS Partner Network member, visit: rapidsos.com/partner-network. For ECCs looking to purchase a RapidSOS Partner Network joint solution, visit: rapidsos.com/public-safety-partners.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergencies in 2020. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

